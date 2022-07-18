Gonzalez-based Gauthier Amedee secured their 15th American Legion State Championship title after a run-rule victory against Retif Oil on Monday at East Ascension.
The Sharks scored five runs in the sixth inning to put away the Oilers in the 11-1 win. First baseman Will Delaune hit the RBI single to left field that allowed Ruben Williams to score the game-ending run.
“We grew as a team and started to play for something,” Delaune said.
Gauthier Amedee will travel to Pelham, Alabama, to participate in the American Legion MidSouth regional tournament held from Aug. 2-7.
“The ultimate goal at the end of the year is to give ourselves a chance to go to the regional,” first-year Gauthier Amedee coach Kade Keowen said. “These kids really bought into the entire summer.”
Jesuit-based Retif Oil scored its only run in the first inning after an error by Shark catcher Lex Melancon. Melancon overthrew first base to catch Retif third baseman Everett Denny stealing. Denny landed on third after the mistake and then scored off an RBI double by second baseman Alex Jeansonne.
Gauthier Amedee secured a solo run in the same inning after an RBI double by third baseman Tanner Vadnais. The hit to right field sent left fielder Dominick Regira home for the 1-1 tie game.
Gauthier Amedee took a 3-1 lead in the second inning after a walked batter and an error by Denny that advanced two runners to load the bases with two outs. Shark Shortstop Jacob Dunn took advantage of the opportunity and nailed a two-run RBI single to left field.
The Sharks returned in the fourth with a string of hits, ending the inning with three runs and a 6-1 lead over Retif. Gauthier Amedee had loaded bases after a hit batter and two singles by Regira and Dunn. Vadnais fired a shot into right field for a two-run RBI single that allowed Delaune and Regira to score. Dunn found his way home for the third run of the inning via an RBI single by right fielder Cole Poirrier.
The Sharks retained a lead courtesy of pitcher Jacob Mayers, who struck out 11 of the 21 batters he saw in five innings of play.
“I knew I had to establish a fastball early,” Mayers said. “Even though they hit me around in the first inning I got out of it and our team put up runs.”
Retif had a comeback within grasp in the top of the sixth with bases loaded and one out. However, Poirrier, who took over pitching for Mayers, sent the Oilers packing on back-to-back strikeouts.
“This wasn’t our best but at the same time we have put together some pretty good efforts to get to this point,” Retif coach Kenny Goodlett said.
Gauthier Amedee closed the game in the bottom of the sixth after a homer to right field by second baseman Lee Amedee sent two other Shark runners home. After two walked batters, Ashtyn Ellis hit an RBI single for Poirrier to score. Delaune sealed the game with an RBI single to left field that brought Williams home for the fifth run of the inning and the 11-1 run rule victory.
“To finally get one with the boys — it was so nice,” Delaune said.