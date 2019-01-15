Ricky Volland scored 24 points and sparked a second-half spurt to help Episcopal separate the score and take a 52-43 victory over The Church Academy in a District 8-2A basketball game Tuesday at TCA.
Volland made an immediate impact after a sluggish first half by the Knights. He rebounded a teammate’s miss and scored a putback to give Episcopal the lead for good at 26-24. On the next two possessions, he hit a 3-point shot and a layup, and then highlighted a 9-0 run to close the quarter with another 3-point basket.
Brandon Garrido, who had 17 points, hit a pair of layups in that late third-quarter spurt, which put the visitors up 40-28. The Knights shot well but struggled at the free throw line, missing 11 of of 21 including the front end of three one-and-one opportunities.
“We came out with no effort or intensity,” Episcopal coach Steve Beckman said. “Give TCA credit, they dictated the tempo especially in the first half. I think we were looking ahead to our two big games next week (against Jehovah-Jireh and Dunham).
“We were able to get some easy baskets to the goal, and some open looks. I like the way we attacked in the second half. I thought we did a great job defensively in the third quarter holding them to four points.”
Volland converted a steal into a three-point play to start the fourth quarter and give Episcopal its biggest lead, 43-28. TCA could get no closer than nine the rest of the game.
TCA was led by Nehemiah Johnson with 22 points while Marcus Mulder added 13. The Crusaders slowed the pace of the game in the first half and led by three at one point on a three-point basket by Trent Abbott. Two free throws by Garrison and one by Volland knotted the score at 24 to end the first half.
Things fell apart for the Crusaders in the third quarter as Episcopal went to a trapping defense and sped up the game, forcing some key turnovers. TCA missed its first five shots and hit only one of 10 field goal attempts.
“We came out flat and against a team like Episcopal you can’t do that,” TCA coach Jereal Scott II said. “We fought the entire time. We never quit. We had a few missed shots and turnovers.
“We were playing the way we wanted to play but that little minute and a half at the beginning of the second half, you can’t do that. You have to play 32 minutes.”