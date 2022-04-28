Parkview Baptist’s offense has an assortment of ways to make the opposition pay for walking batters.
The Eagles are adept at moving runners, stealing bases and, of course, putting the ball over the fence.
Senior center fielder Caleb Stelly had a three-run homer an inning after Kole Pearl tripled home three runs, powering No. 4 Parkview Baptist to an 8-3 victory Thursday over No. 13 Archbishop Hannan in the first game of a Division II state regional playoff series.
The best-of-three series continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday with host Parkview Baptist (21-13) needing one win to claim the series.
Stelly, a UL signee, had two runners on after Cade Rodi and Clayton Comeaux both reached base after two were out on a hit batter and walk. Stelly fell behind 0-2 in the count when he launched a pitch from reliever Austin Pounds over the fence in left field.
Stelly and Kole Pearl accounted for four of Parkview’s five hits. The Eagles were also patient at the plate, drawing 10 walks against three of four pitchers for Hannan (16-18) and stealing five bases.
Hannan starter Reid Passaeur struggled with his control and lasted 1⅓ innings when Parkview led 1-0 through the second inning. Passaeur walked five batters and hit two others, when he was replaced by Bryce Coe who gave up a one out, RBI-double to Kade Pearl. Pearl got just enough of the pitch to dump it just inside the right-field line, bouncing in front of a hard-charging Cole Matherne to score Ethan LaSage.
Parkview added a run in the third, taking advantage of ineffective pitching from Hannan, which included a pair of a walks and a balk that scored Stelly from third base.
The Eagles loaded the bases in the fourth on consecutive walks and Kole Pearl sent the first offering from Pounds deep to right-center field, hitting off the wall to allow all three runners to score and make it 5-0.
Hannan answered Parkview’s 3-run inning with three runs of its own in the top of the fifth. The Hawks had four hits, including three straight, that enabled the visitors to close the gap to 5-3.
Colin Hebert’s single to deep shortstop and one-hop throw that turned into an error produced the team’s first run. Logan Hutch followed with a slow roller to second that resulted in another infield single and run, while Hebert capped the inning by scoring on a wild pitch during Matherne’s plate appearance.