University High scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and cruised to a 48-0 victory against Glen Oaks in the District 7-3A opener for both teams.
Cubs’ running back Derrick Graham had touchdown runs of 10 and 1 yards, while Jason Barnes caught TD passes of 12 and 35 yards from quarterback Brock Slayton. Trevor Evans capped the 35-point first quarter with a 55-yard punt return for a score.
U-High (1-1, 1-0) excelled on defense too —limiting the Panthers (1-1, 0-1) to minus 10 yards and only one pass completion in 13 attempts. M
icah Davey and Justin Collins had interceptions. Holden Fox and Jaiden Ausberry each had fumble recoveries. Ausberry brought his back 40 yards for second quarter touchdown.
The Cubs played mostly reserve players in the second half as the coaches agreed to play running time in the last two quarters. Backup quarterback Hudson Osborne threw a 14-yard TD pass to Joseph Hodoh for the Cubs’ final TD in the third quarter.
Glen Oaks’ best chance to score came when Malik Haynes recovered a fumble and returned the ball to the University 19-yard line in the fourth quarter.
How it was won
U-High jumped out early but needed a key third-down conversion pass for 12 yards from Slayton to Barnes to keep the drive alive. Slayton then flipped a 17-yard screen pass to Graham and went 17 yards on a keeper to set up Graham’s 10-yard scoring run to cap the 58-yard drive.
The Cubs had the benefit of great field position the rest of the night, starting the next three drives at the Glen Oaks, 12, 2 and 40. U-High had only 138 yards of total offense, 45 rushing.
Evans had a clear sideline on his punt return, faking out Jacoby Price at the 10-yard line to score standing up.
Player of the Game
WR Jason Barnes, University High
Barnes made several big plays when the Cubs were building their lead. His 12-yard catch on third down kept the drive alive and he got wide open on his 12-yard score. His 35-yard catch-and-run came on fourth-and-5 and he had half of U-High’s receptions.
They said it
Glen Oaks coach Sean Beauchamp: “You’re dealing with a lot, the kids are on a crazy schedule with school, a short week. A lot of preparation needs to take place. We came out flat. We can look better than that. We might have been a little overanxious.”
University coach Andy Martin: “I’m just happy we were able to play football. With the weather and all, I’m happy for our kids. We needed to see some things on the sharpness and with the tempo and I think we did. It wasn’t so much the score but that we were executing. A lot of people got to play and see their first varsity action.”
Notable
Davey’s returned his interception 45 yards for a touchdown, but the score was nullified by a penalty during the return.
Seth Gale attempt the Cubs last PAT kick successfully after Wil Melton had made five of the first six.