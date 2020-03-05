Softball
St. Michael 4, Jewel Sumner 2
University 9, Plaquemine 3
Boys golf
At Copper Mill
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Zachary 166. 2. West Feliciana 210.
Medalists: 1. Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 37. 2. Brogan Givens, Zachary, 42. 3. Gray Tetty, Zachary, 42.
The Islands
Par 36
Medalists: 1. Chris Prejean, Brusly, 48. 2. Landon Troxclair, Plaquemine, 49. 3 (tie) Gino Agosta, Plaquemine, 52. 3. Jacob Roberson, St. John, 52.
Girls golf
At Copper Mill
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Zachary, 78. 2, St. Michael, 90. 3, West Feliciana, 109.
Medalists: 1. Alexis Gonzalez, St. Michael, 37. 2. Gabby Garcia, Zachary, 38. 3. Kylie O’Brien, Zachary, 40.
At Santa Maria
Team scores: 1. Episcopal 145. 2. Lee 194. 3. Parkview Baptist-200
Medalists: 1. Sophia Macias, Episcopal, 41. 2. Caroline Glynn, Episcopal, 48. 3. Suzie Hennigan, Episcopal, 56