DUTCHTOWN — A strong second quarter by Nic Caldwell helped lead Dutchtown's boys basketball team to a 76-60 win over South Terrebonne on Tuesday.
After the Griffins jumped ahead 13-9 in the first quarter, Dutchtown began its onslaught with a 24-8 second quarter, taking a 37-17 lead into halftime.
Caldwell scored 11 points in the quarter and finished with a game-high 31 points. Gary Smith, who finished with 14, chipped in five points in the big second period.
The third quarter was much of the same on the offensive end for the Griffins. Dutchtown (16-5) used its superior size to get the ball into the paint and near the basket by either posting up or running in transition. The Griffins scored 25 points in the quarter, but surrendered 18 points partly because of three South Terrebonne 3-pointers.
“We’ve played a few teams with a little bit of size, but it was one main guy that had size,” South Terrebonne coach Caleb White said. “They’ve got two or three guys that have post-up ability, crash the boards hard, limit your shots inside, so I think it was an adjustment for us.”
The Gators of Bourg (8-16) continued to fight back in the fourth quarter and cut a 20-plus point Dutchtown lead to 12 but failed to come any closer than that.
Ron Cox Jr. led the way for the Gators with nine points, and Christian Arceneaux drilled one his four 3-pointers to go along with a pair of free throws in the quarter. In total, Cox and Arceneaux finished with 23 and 14 points, respectively.
“I was proud of their effort,” White said. “I think if we take that and put it in the first half, we’ll be all right.”
Although the game resulted in a win, coach Patrick Hill said his team didn’t take full advantage of its size and hasn’t played up to its full ability the past two games.
“We have to work on some things — we have to work on a lot of things,” Hill said. “We’re not what our power rankings say we are. We’re (No. 3 in the power ranking), but we don’t come close to being what the computer says we are.
“If we are going to move on and maybe make a push in the playoffs, we have to play much better than we played the last two games.”