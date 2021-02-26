There are several ways to approach top-seeded Catholic High’s Division I boys soccer final with St. Paul’s.
The revenge factor is plausible, since the Wolves beat the Bears in the title contest a year ago and in 2017.
It could also be framed as a battle of supremacy at the highest level, the LHSAA's Division I-Class 5A soccer is.
For Catholic coach Jonathan Brunet, the match-up that concludes the LHSAA’s State Soccer tournament is neither. The Bears (16-2-0) take on third-seeded St. Paul’s (24-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at SLU’s Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
“This is a chance for us to go out and play the best soccer we can on what should be a great day to play,” Brunet said. “St. Paul’s is a fabulous program and has been one of the top teams for a long time.
“I really cannot speak that much about St. Paul’s and their team. Nothing is going to change for us … our style or approach. It is about executing and doing what we need to do.”
So far, the 2021-20 season has been a split decision for the two teams. They met twice in December during tournament play with Catholic and St. Paul's each claiming a 2-0 win.
How different are the two teams now compared to two months ago? Watching the answer to that question unfold provides a touch of intrigue.
St. Paul’s is in the Division I title contest for the 11th straight year and has won six of the last seven titles. The Wolves have scored 94 goals and given up just 12 this season.
Caleb Nicotri has 22 goals and 11 assists to lead St. Paul’s. Cole Shannon and Michael Slimming each have 11 goals for the Wolves.
Blake Cook has 21 goals and two assists for Catholic. Alex Leonard is next with 12 goals and seven assists. Goalkeepers Rhett DeBlieux and Jacob Johnson also provide a solid final line of defense for the Bears.
Cook is one of 10 seniors on the Catholic roster. He believes the Bears’ experience in the final a year ago and in past match-ups with the Wolves will be a plus this time around.
“We know what it’s like and we also know what it’s like to beat St. Paul’s. We have a little more experience after having three freshmen starting last year,” Cook said. “We had a young team. This year we’ve got experience and confidence under our belts. We’re ready to go.”