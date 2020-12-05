ST. AMANT — Denham Springs used an efficient offense to overcome a slow start on its way to a 60-54 win over St. Amant on Saturday afternoon at the Gold Dome Classic.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 18-9 after one quarter, but outscored Dutchtown (1-3) 14-2 to open the second quarter. Denham Springs led the rest of the way.
“I thought we got off to a really bad start. I used a timeout early. I wish we’d had it later, but we needed it,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said. “There are only 32 minutes in the game, and you’ve got to play hard in every one of them.”
Denham Springs (4-3) made 23 of 41 shots from the field (56 percent) and went 9 of 13 from the free-throw line. Dutchtown (1-3) connected on 22 of 55 from the field (40 percent).
Nick Cosby led four Yellow Jackets in double figures with 17 points. Also pitching in were Jordan Reams (13 points), JaBarry Fortenberry (13) and Elijah Gilmore (10).
Chris Rodney and Steven Aguillard led Dutchtown with 15 points apiece.
Dutchtown got as close as 50-49 with three minutes left , but Denham Springs responded with a 7-1 run. The Griffins were within 57-54 after a three-point play by Dustin Grave, and had hope when the Yellow Jackets missed the front end of two one-and-ones.
Mike Rodriquez rebounded his own miss on the second try, and Denham Springs made 3 of 4 free throws in the closing seconds to put the game away.
“That was a big play,” Caballero said of the rebound. “It was under 30 seconds and two of my guys were on the floor fighting for the ball. We retained possession and that was big.”
Aguillard and Derrick Youngblood each made 3-pointers in the first quarter as Dutchtown used a 12-0 run to take a 14-4 lead. Denham Springs caught Dutchtown in the second quarter when Garrett Guillory’s inside basket gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-20 lead.
Dutchtown trailed 27-25 at halftime and got within one point of the lead three times in the second half. The Griffins were unable to get over the hump.
Cosby gave the Jackets a boost in the third quarter scoring off an assist from Gilmore and an offensive rebound. He added a 3-pointer to give Denham Springs a 37-30 lead two minutes left in the thirdquarter.
Fortenberry’s 3-pointer gave Denham Springs its largest lead at 44-34. Rodney scored on a drive to the basket, and later hit two free throws as Dutchtown trailed 44-38 going into the fourth quarter.