Class 5A
1. John Curtis (8-0) beat Holy Cross 46-21
2. West Monroe (8-0) beat Pineville 60-14
3. East Ascension (7-1) lost to Catholic-BR 35-3
4. Catholic-BR (7-1) beat East Ascension 35-3
5. Destrehan (7-1) beat H.L. Bourgeois 48-0
6. Zachary (6-2) beat Central 49-17
7. Acadiana (7-1) beat Sulphur 29-19
8. John Ehret (7-1) beat East Jefferson 40-0
9. Terrebonne (8-0) beat Central Lafourche 25-17
10. Evangel Christian (5-3) beat Byrd 42-7
Others receiving votes: Byrd lost Evangel Christian 42-7, Alexandria lost to Ruston 40-28, Haughton beat Southwood 47-22, Rummel plays Brother Martin Saturday, Captain Shreve beat Airline 20-10, Walker beat Denham Springs 39-13, Ruston beat Alexandria 40-28, Slidell beat St. Paul’s 35-28.
Class 4A
1. Karr (8-0) beat McMain 46-7
2. Lakeshore (8-0) beat Franklinton 52-14
3. Northwood (8-0) beat Minden 20-14
4. Warren Easton (5-1) plays Helen Cox Saturday
5. St. Thomas More (7-1) beat Northside 63-12
6. Leesville (8-0) beat DeRidder 26-7
7. St. Martinville (8-0) beat Opelousas 40-7
8. Bastrop (6-1) beat Franklin Parish 47-20
9. Neville (5-2) beat West Ouachita 54-21
10. Plaquemine (6-2) beat St. Michael 38-7
Others receiving votes: North DeSoto beat B.T. Washington 49-20, Franklin Parish lost to Bastrop 47-20, Tioga beat Vidalia 57-32, Helen Cox plays Warren Easton Saturday, Breaux Bridge beat Cecilia 34-12, Carver beat McDonogh (35) 28-0.
Class 3A
1. University (8-0) beat Mentorship Academy 70-0
2. Iota (8-0) beat Port Barre 39-6
3. Union Parish (7-1) beat Carroll 47-13
4. Sterlington (6-2) beat Madison Parish 45-0
5. Kaplan (5-3) beat Erath 28-14
6. Hannan (8-0) beat Albany 24-14
7. Jena (7-1) beat Marksville 27-8
8. St. James (5-3) lost to De La Salle 21-19
9. Northwest (6-2) beat Pine Prairie 32-26
10. Church Point (5-3) lost to Crowley 20-16
Others receiving votes: Eunice beat Mamou 49-12, Loyola Prep lost to Green Oaks 36-35, De La Salle beat St. James 21-19, Lake Charles College Prep beat Iowa 48-7, Jennings lost to St. Louis 24-14, West Feliciana beat Madison Prep 16-14.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (8-0) beat Ville Platte 49-0
2. Amite (7-1) beat St. Helena 50-18
3. Dunham (8-0) beat Northeast 44-12
4. Many (7-1) beat Lakeview 50-6
5. Country Day (8-0) beat Ben Franklin 48-7
6. Catholic-NI (7-1) beat Delcambre 63-0
7. Newman (7-1) beat South Plaquemines 45-8
8. Rosepine (8-0) beat Oakdale 34-26
9. Welsh (6-2) beat Kinder 49-9
10. St. Helena (6-2) lost to Amite 50-18
Others receiving votes: Calvary Baptist beat D’Arbonne Woods 73-0; Ascension Episcopal beat Loreauville 48-12, Lakeside lost to LaSalle 47-42, Kinder lost to Welsh 49-9, Episcopal-BR beat Baker 34-14, Ferriday beat Mangham 51-14.
Class 1A
1. Kentwood (8-0) beat St. John 39-7
2. Lafayette Christian (8-0) beat Vermilion Catholic 54-21
3. Southern Lab (7-1) beat East Iberville 43-8
4. Haynesville (8-0) beat Plain Dealing 35-8
(tie) Oak Grove (8-0) beat Delhi 41-38
6. Logansport (7-0) beat Block 60-0
7. West St. John (6-2) beat Varnado 24-6
8. Ascension Catholic (7-1) beat White Castle 45-6
9. Vermilion Catholic (7-1) lost to Lafayette Christian 54-21
10. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (7-1) beat North Central 68-16
Others receiving votes: St. Edmund beat Grand Lake 67-0, Ouachita Christian beat Tensas 56-0, Montgomery beat Northwood-Lena 60-28, Covenant Christian did not play, Delhi lost to Oak Grove 41-38.