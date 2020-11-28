DONALDSONVILLE — Cedar Creek stopped Ascension Catholic running back Khai Prean on a 2-point conversion attempt with 21 seconds remaining to preserve a thrilling 22-21 victory in the first round of the Division IV select playoffs at Floyd Boutte Stadium
The No. 13 seed Cougars (6-3) advance to host No. 5 Southern Lab next week. No. 4 Ascension Catholic’s season ended 7-1.
The Bulldogs rallied from deficits of 14-0 and 22-9 to get within striking range on a muddy field that had a huge effect on strategy and decision-making. The visitors from Ruston grabbed the lead early behind running back Bryson Fields, who rushed for 229 yards on 30 carries and ran for two first-quarter TDs.
Prean, who rushed for 131 yards on 24 carries, scored on a 4-yard run, to set up the decisive play. ACHS coach Benny Saia said the conditions and an earlier blocked extra point led to his decision not to kick PATs on each of the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter touchdowns.
J.T. Stephens recovered the ensuing onside kick for Cedar Creek to secure the victory.
How the game was won
The Bulldogs trailed 22-9 in the fourth quarter, but Matthew Lafluer scooped up a fumble and scored on a 34-yard return. Ascension Catholic got the ball back at its 6-yard line with 4:42 left and drove 94 yards.
But the Bulldogs missed some opportunities in the first half when Prean lost fumbles at the Cedar Creek 16 and 13-yard lines in the first half. The Bulldogs only managed a 33-yard field goal by Jacob Dunn to trail by 11 at halftime. ACHS lost three fumbles in the first half.
ACHS scored on its first possession of the second half on a 5-yard run by quarterback Bryce Leonard, who kept his team in the game with his scrambling and toughness. The PAT was blocked to leave the score 14-9.
Cedar Creek answered two possessions later on a 12-yard run by Lane Thomas. Fields carried six consecutive times, including a 21-yard run to spark the drive.
Player of the game
Bryson Field, Cedar Creek RB
Fields did most of his damage early and was a workhorse throughout. He broke off first-quarter runs of 44 and 77 yards to set up his touchdowns. He finished the first quarter with 177 yards on 10 carries.
They said it
Scott Stone, Cedar Creek offensive coordinator
“To hold them on the 2-point conversion was something else and beat a four seed on this sloppy field, we’re proud to get out of here with a victory. We took the ball first because we thought we could get some points on the board early before the field go too sloppy. Fields plays hard,and our offensive line did the job for us.”
Benny Saia, Ascension Catholic coach
“That was a tough game to lose. I asked them at halftime to turn it up a notch and they did that. We got ourselves back in the game, but we just didn’t make the play at the end. The last (PAT) kick we didn’t get it on the tee. We just felt like this was our best chance. I’m sure there will be a lot of second guessers but based on the conditions, it was the right thing to do. It just didn’t fall our way.”