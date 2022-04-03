Two District 8-2A coaches, Episcopal’s Taylor Mims Wharton and Dimario Jackson of Port Allen, help headline the LSWA’s Class 2A All-State basketball teams.
Jackson led Port Allen to its third straight 2A boys title in his first season as head coach. Wharton’s Episcopal squad advanced to an LHSAA girls basketball title game for the first time and finished as the Division III runner-up.
Amite’s Jalencia “Jen” Pierre and Chris Lockett of Newman were voted the Outstanding Players on the squad selected by writers from across the state.
Pierre, an Southeastern Louisiana signee, led the Warriors to the 2A girls title with averages of 25.8 points per game, 8.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 rebounds. Lockett, a junior, set the pace for Newman with averages of 13.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals.
“It is just an incredible honor that speaks volumes about our program and how hard we work,” Wharton said. “And it is also a credit to my dad who is part of our coaching staff and does so much behind the scenes as well as our athletic director, administration and parents.
“This is a program award. This was the first time making it to a championship game. It was a huge step. Because I am an alum, it also means so much to me.”
Wharton’s Knights finished 22-7, including a loss in the Division III final. She has a five-year record as a head coach at Episcopal is 111-37.
Port Allen took its share of lumps against quality opponents and had to reboot its lineup when senior star Jalen Knox suffered a season-ending knee injury. There was a learning curve for Jackson, who previously was an all-state player at Brusly and an assistant coach at Brusly and Zachary.
“This is crazy. … It’s a huge honor,” Jackson said. “I think the thing a lot of people do not understand is the amount of adversity these players had to overcome.
“They had won two titles, but the guys who came back all had new roles and so did I. When Jalen went down, they had to adjust again. Their slogan in the playoffs was win for 25 (Knox’s number). They embraced me and each other. There were receptive to what I expected of them.”
Both teams coaches had a player make the 2A squad. Izzy Besselman (20 points, 10.1 rebounds) made the girls first team. Elliot McQuillan of PAHS made the boys first team with averages of 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals a game.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Braylon Richard Lafayette Christian 5-9 Sr. 12.0
Stewart Bonnecaze Episcopal 6-2 Sr. 21.1
Elliot McQuillan Port Allen 6-1 Jr. 17.0
J’Michael Gray Franklin 5-10 Sr. 22.1
Chris Lockett Newman 6-3 Jr. 13.5
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Leon Posey IV Oakdale 6-2 Sr. 26.3
Kam Williams Lafayette Christian 6-7 So. 16.0
Simeon Powell Amite 5-10 Jr. 13.0
Omarion Miller North Caddo 6-2 Jr. 26.0
Canin Jefferson Newman 6-0 Jr. 15.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CHRIS LOCKETT, NEWMAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: DIMARO JACKSON, PORT ALLEN
Honorable mention
Camron Smith, Rayville; Demarcus, Dixon, Rayville; Javonte Howard, Lakeview; Derrius Carter, Avoyelles Charter; Desmond Duncan, Winnfield; Zakelvion Gadison, Rapides; TreDez Green, East Feliciana; Daylen Turner, Menard; Jordan Brooks, Port Allen; Jawarren Cade, Many; Kendrell Perry, St. Thomas Aquinas.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jada Richard Lafayette Christian 5-7 So. 30.0
Peyton Hines Avoyelles Charter 5-10 Sr. 24.0
Jalencia Pierre Amite 5-6 Sr. 25.8
Izzy Besselman Episcopal 5-11 Sr. 20.0
Amari West Rayville 5-8 Sr. 28.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Vivian Sketoe Lake Arthur 5-5 So. 20.0
Mackenzie Joseph Kinder 5-11Sr. 18.0
JaNaiya Fisher Lakeview 5-2 Fr. 19.0
Hailey Brumfield Amite 5-8 Sr. 15.9
Amari Butler Franklin 5-8 Sr. 26.3
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JALENCIA “JEN” PIERRE, AMITE
COACH OF THE YEAR: TAYLOR MIMS WHARTON, EPISCOPAL
Honorable mention
Eve Alexander, Lafayette Christian; Carlesia Fields, Bunkie; Kelly Norris, Rosepine; Carlisa Mitchell, Rapides; Anaya Yunusah, Newman; Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur; TaNyjah Plumber, Kinder; Taylor Farris, Rosepine; Marilyn Seeling, Menard; Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview; Monae Duffy, Lafayette Christian; Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin; Gracelyn Sibley, French Settlement.