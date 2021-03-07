No. 5 Grace Christian (14-10) vs.
No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh (18-14)
Division V semifinal
Noon at Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
PLAYERS TO WATCH: GRACE CHRISTIAN: Frank Chandler, Noah Teal; JEHOVAH-JIREH: John-Paul Ricks, Brandon Harton, Kody West.
ROAD TO TOURNEY: Grace Christian beat St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville 54-51; Jehovah-Jireh beat Northside Christian 82-33.
GAME NOTES: JCA seeks its fourth straight Division V title … Ricks was the Class C MVP a year ago and averages 28 points and eight assists … Harton adds 16 points and 12 rebounds a game.
No. 3 Episcopal-Acadiana (18-11)
vs. No. 2 Family Christian (26-13)
Division V semifinal
2:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ESA: Adam Sabbaghian, Luke Legoullon; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: AJ Mercier, Tyler Flugence, Chance Martin.
ROAD TO THE TOURNEY: Episcopal School of Acadiana beat Claiborne Christian 63-44; Family Christian beat Christ Episcopal 64-37
GAME NOTES: FCA is in the LHSAA tourney for the first time since 2011 … Mercier, the stepson of FCA coach Stefson Arnold, averages 22.7 points and 5 rebounds a game.
No. 4 Carroll (20-7) vs.
No. 1 Madison Prep (22-3)
Class 3A semifinal
5 p.m. at The Cajundome-Lafayette
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CARROLL: Randarius Jones, Deonte Edwards; MADISON PREP: Deziel Perkins, Percy Daniels, Jalen Williams.
ROAD TO THE TOURNEY: Carroll beat Lake Charles College Prep 54-37, Iowa 64-53 and Bossier 59-56; Madison Prep beat Bogalusa 70-52, Jennings 79-51 and Booker T. Washington-NO 56-52.
GAME NOTES: Carroll’s 6-foot-7 Jones averages 22 points and 12 rebounds a game and will match up with MPA’s 6-9 Percy Daniels (11 points, 11 rebounds) … Perkins is MPA’s top scorer with a 15.8 average.