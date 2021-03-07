BR.mparoundup.012421 HS 637.JPG
Madison Prep's Deziel Perkins (4) defends against Carver's Dorion Finister (3), Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Madison Prep in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

No. 5 Grace Christian (14-10) vs.

No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh (18-14)

Division V semifinal

Noon at Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles

PLAYERS TO WATCH: GRACE CHRISTIAN: Frank Chandler, Noah Teal; JEHOVAH-JIREH: John-Paul Ricks, Brandon Harton, Kody West.

ROAD TO TOURNEY: Grace Christian beat St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville 54-51; Jehovah-Jireh beat Northside Christian 82-33.

GAME NOTES: JCA seeks its fourth straight Division V title … Ricks was the Class C MVP a year ago and averages 28 points and eight assists … Harton adds 16 points and 12 rebounds a game.

No. 3 Episcopal-Acadiana (18-11)

vs. No. 2 Family Christian (26-13)

Division V semifinal

2:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles

PLAYERS TO WATCH: ESA: Adam Sabbaghian, Luke Legoullon; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: AJ Mercier, Tyler Flugence, Chance Martin.

ROAD TO THE TOURNEY: Episcopal School of Acadiana beat Claiborne Christian 63-44; Family Christian beat Christ Episcopal 64-37

GAME NOTES: FCA is in the LHSAA tourney for the first time since 2011 … Mercier, the stepson of FCA coach Stefson Arnold, averages 22.7 points and 5 rebounds a game.

No. 4 Carroll (20-7) vs.

No. 1 Madison Prep (22-3)

Class 3A semifinal

5 p.m. at The Cajundome-Lafayette

PLAYERS TO WATCH: CARROLL: Randarius Jones, Deonte Edwards; MADISON PREP: Deziel Perkins, Percy Daniels, Jalen Williams.

ROAD TO THE TOURNEY: Carroll beat Lake Charles College Prep 54-37, Iowa 64-53 and Bossier 59-56; Madison Prep beat Bogalusa 70-52, Jennings 79-51 and Booker T. Washington-NO 56-52.

GAME NOTES: Carroll’s 6-foot-7 Jones averages 22 points and 12 rebounds a game and will match up with MPA’s 6-9 Percy Daniels (11 points, 11 rebounds) … Perkins is MPA’s top scorer with a 15.8 average.

