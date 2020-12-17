BR.westfelmadisonprep.112020 HS 448.JPG
Buy Now

Madison Prep's Brian Chatman (21) runs the ball against West Feliciana, Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Grand Lake at East Iberville

Class 1A semifinal

7 p.m. at EIHS-St. Gabriel

RECORDS: No. 3 seed Grand Lake 7-1; No. 2 East Iberville 7-1

LAST WEEK: Grand Lake beat Centerville 27-6; East Iberville beat Haynesville 25-15

PLAYERS TO WATCH: GRAND LAKE: RB Eli Fountain, RB/DB Levi Murrell, DL Cole Matt, LB Grant Trahan; EAST IBERVILLE: TE/DB Azarion Ross, DB Trey Perkins, RB/DB Skylar Jones, RB/DB Christopher Boudreaux.

NOTEWORTHY: Game is a rematch of a 2019 second-round game East Iberville won by a 28-20 at EIHS in St. Gabriel … It is the semifinal debut for both teams … Boudreaux leads the balanced East Iberville rushing attack with 683 yards and 5 touchdowns … Murrell is part of a balanced attack for GLHS with 629 yards and 8 TDs … Fountain and Jones are jack-of-all trades players for their teams … East Iberville’s Justin Joseph is in his first year as East Iberville head coach … Grand Lake’s Jeff Wainwright is a former South Cameron player who was head coach at Kinder and Sulphur previously.

Madison Prep at Church Point

7 p.m. at CPHS

Class 3A semifinal

RECORDS: No. 9 Madison Prep 8-2; No. 4 Church Point 8-0

LAST WEEK: Madison Prep beat Jennings 27-20; Church Point beat St. James 14-7

PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: DE Ronal Harris, DE Quency Wiggins, LB Andre Haynes, QB Zeon Chriss; CHURCH POINT: QB/LB Dylan Stelly, RB Tylon Citizen, RB Gavin Richard, RB Jalon Reese.

NOTEWORTHY: Church Point seeks its first berth in an LHSAA title game … A win would put MPA in a title game for the first time since finishing as the 2A runner-up in 2016 …The Chargers also seek a third road playoff win in as many weeks … Chris leads MPA with 1,189 passing yards, 545 rushing yards and 29 total TDs … Citizen leads Church Point, a team that has thrown just 58 passes, with 601 rushing yards … Haynes has 55 tackles and 7 sacks for MPA … CPHS coach J.C. Arceneaux is the brother of St. Amant High athletic trainer Scott Arceneaux.

View comments