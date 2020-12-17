Grand Lake at East Iberville
Class 1A semifinal
7 p.m. at EIHS-St. Gabriel
RECORDS: No. 3 seed Grand Lake 7-1; No. 2 East Iberville 7-1
LAST WEEK: Grand Lake beat Centerville 27-6; East Iberville beat Haynesville 25-15
PLAYERS TO WATCH: GRAND LAKE: RB Eli Fountain, RB/DB Levi Murrell, DL Cole Matt, LB Grant Trahan; EAST IBERVILLE: TE/DB Azarion Ross, DB Trey Perkins, RB/DB Skylar Jones, RB/DB Christopher Boudreaux.
NOTEWORTHY: Game is a rematch of a 2019 second-round game East Iberville won by a 28-20 at EIHS in St. Gabriel … It is the semifinal debut for both teams … Boudreaux leads the balanced East Iberville rushing attack with 683 yards and 5 touchdowns … Murrell is part of a balanced attack for GLHS with 629 yards and 8 TDs … Fountain and Jones are jack-of-all trades players for their teams … East Iberville’s Justin Joseph is in his first year as East Iberville head coach … Grand Lake’s Jeff Wainwright is a former South Cameron player who was head coach at Kinder and Sulphur previously.
Madison Prep at Church Point
7 p.m. at CPHS
Class 3A semifinal
RECORDS: No. 9 Madison Prep 8-2; No. 4 Church Point 8-0
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep beat Jennings 27-20; Church Point beat St. James 14-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: DE Ronal Harris, DE Quency Wiggins, LB Andre Haynes, QB Zeon Chriss; CHURCH POINT: QB/LB Dylan Stelly, RB Tylon Citizen, RB Gavin Richard, RB Jalon Reese.
NOTEWORTHY: Church Point seeks its first berth in an LHSAA title game … A win would put MPA in a title game for the first time since finishing as the 2A runner-up in 2016 …The Chargers also seek a third road playoff win in as many weeks … Chris leads MPA with 1,189 passing yards, 545 rushing yards and 29 total TDs … Citizen leads Church Point, a team that has thrown just 58 passes, with 601 rushing yards … Haynes has 55 tackles and 7 sacks for MPA … CPHS coach J.C. Arceneaux is the brother of St. Amant High athletic trainer Scott Arceneaux.