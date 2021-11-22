BR.ebrgirlssemis.112321.06.jpg

Scotlandville’s Kameira McDonald goes up for two as Zachary defnds during semifinal game of the East Baton Rouge Parish Girls Basketball tournament held at Scotlandville High on Monday, November 22, 2021.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Boys basketball

Episcopal 93, Sci Academy 17

Port Allen 41, Family Christian 30

Girls basketball

Dunham tournament

St. John 42, St. Charles 31

St. John 51, St. Michael 32

EBR tournament

At Scotlandville

Semifinals

Zachary 47, Scotlandville 35

Leaders: ZACHARY: T. McPipe 13. Ambria Langley 11; SCOTLANDVILLE: Kameira McDonald 16, Kalyn Williams 10.

Halftime: Zachary 19, Scotlandville 9

McKinley 63, Liberty 55

Leaders: MCKINLEY: Tyreona Sibley 29, Gabrielle Lathers 14; LIBERTY: Whitney Hart 19, Mashyia Cherry 14.

Halftime: Liberty 26, McKinley 23

