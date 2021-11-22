Boys basketball
Episcopal 93, Sci Academy 17
Port Allen 41, Family Christian 30
Girls basketball
Dunham tournament
St. John 42, St. Charles 31
St. John 51, St. Michael 32
EBR tournament
At Scotlandville
Semifinals
Zachary 47, Scotlandville 35
Leaders: ZACHARY: T. McPipe 13. Ambria Langley 11; SCOTLANDVILLE: Kameira McDonald 16, Kalyn Williams 10.
Halftime: Zachary 19, Scotlandville 9
McKinley 63, Liberty 55
Leaders: MCKINLEY: Tyreona Sibley 29, Gabrielle Lathers 14; LIBERTY: Whitney Hart 19, Mashyia Cherry 14.
Halftime: Liberty 26, McKinley 23