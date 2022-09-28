He knew he was bigger and stronger. But as the season approached, Da'Shawn McBryde sought a sign … anything to prove he was prepared.
It was not a long wait.
“We played Woodlawn in a scrimmage,” McBryde said. “I got an interception. Their quarterback, Rickie Collins … he’s going to LSU … and he’s one of the best. I figured I was ready then.”
There has been no looking back for Denham Springs or its junior safety. McBryde’s hard-hitting focus on opposing offenses is an integral part of the Yellow Jackets’ 4-0 start, the school’s best since 1995.
“Last year he was a tall, skinny kid who started two of three varsity games,” DSHS defensive backs coach Chris Westcott said. “Now he looks the part … he weighs around 190 pounds and he is confident in what he does out there.”
McBryde shyly smiles when asked and says he just under 6-foot-3 and weighs 195, 25 pounds more than last fall. When prodded, he confirms he got an invite to last week’s New Mexico-LSU game and got his first offer from Texas Tech on Wednesday.
It’s a meteoric rise for a player elevated from the JV squad late last season. Both McBryde and the Yellow Jackets face their toughest challenge yet — a game with Class 4A power St. Thomas More (3-1) Friday night in Lafayette.
Through four games, McBryde has 22 solo tackles, seven assists, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. In STM, DSHS faces a pass-savvy attack led by Sam Altmann, who passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Catholic High last week.
“At this point in the season, you need a game like this,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “We’re getting ready to start our district schedule, which will be tough. We need a gauge on where we are.”
The gauge will be an important one from McBryde, who remembers what it was like in those first varsity games as DSHS advanced to the regional playoff round.
“The (varsity) game moved so fast … all I could do a lot of times was react,” McBryde recalled. “I did not like that. I worked hard this summer. I did not want to feel that way again.”
Beard watched as McBryde seemed overwhelmed as sophomore/varsity newcomer. Those hardships have made McBryde’s rapid rise from newcomer to impact player/leader more impressive.
“There were times when he was wide-eyed and you could see a situation got too big for him, based on experience,” Beard said. “Even then, you could see the potential.
“Dashawn’s a smart kid. He's an honor student and he has learned so quickly. The most important thing for him now is just to play … get as many reps as possible in all kinds of situations. His game needs to continue to grow.”
McBryde sees Friday’s game at STM as the next logical growth step for the Yellow Jackets.
“I believe in my team … together I think we can accomplish a lot more,” McBryde said. “I have to read my keys and be in position to make plays. That's my job”