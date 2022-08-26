With his team trailing at the half, Catholic High running back Barry Remo II knew something had to change. And it did with his help.
“There are a lot of corrections we have to make,” Remo said. “This was a team win. But it wasn’t Catholic High football in the first half, and we knew we had be better than that.”
Remo scored both touchdowns, including a 7-yard touchdown run with 5:34 remaining that gave Class 5A Catholic a 15-8 victory over The Dunham School in the final contest of the Red Stick Rumble jamboree.
An interception by Derald Spears near the CHS end zone sealed the win Friday night at Parkview Baptist.
The Bears scored first on a 10-yard run by Remo. But Class 2A Dunham countered by driving 80 yards to take the lead.
On fourth-and-2, Jackson House evaded a Bears rush and tossed an overhead pass to Jac Comeaux with 4:07 to go in the first half. Harrison Malik caught the two-point PAT from House, the son of LSU defensive coordinator Matt House, to make it an 8-7 game at halftime.
“They’ve got 150 guys on their team and we have 150 boys in our school,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner, a former Catholic player said. “Being physical with our lines is something we are stressing. I thought we did well until that last drive. Overall, I am very pleased.”
Late heroics
A 62-yard pass from Abram Johnston to Brant Melancon in the final minute lifted Class 3A Parkview Baptist to a 20-19 victory over Catholic-Pointe Coupee in the first game.
“Once we got into a rhythm, everything we practiced started to work,” Johnston said. “The O-line played great, and I just got the ball to the receivers. It was not all me.”
Parkview coach Stefan LeFors credited the 1A Hornets for challenging his team physically with their option attack. CHSPC drove 80 yards to open the second 12-minute half to take a 19-13 lead.
“Offensive line did a good job early, and they made some adjustments at halftime,” CHSPC coach Vinnie Bullara said. “We have to keep our eyes up … That guy (Johnston) is a great athlete. We’ll take the experience.”
Extra points
Eric LeFors, the older brother of PBS coach Stefan LeFors, brought his Florida School for the Deaf squad to watch Friday’s game.
FSD played at Louisiana School for the Deaf Saturday. Eric LeFors is a former LSD quarterback.
• Playing the jamboree at PBS was a homecoming for multiple coaches on Catholic staff with Parkview ties. Head coach David Simoneaux Jr. was among those who had a sticker with Guillot’s initials KG in royal blue affixed to his orange cap.
“This is the first time I’ve been here since 2009,” Simoneaux said before the game. “It’s emotional.”