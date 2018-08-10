Every team has that one player who exudes a special desire for one sport. Mallary Thibodeaux is that player for the Brusly High volleyball team.
And it shows. Thibodeaux enters her senior season as a returning All-Metro player for Divisions III and below. She also was the Division III, District 5 Most Valuable Player last season.
“Mallary loves the game of volleyball and is very passionate about it,” Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet said. “She’s a really good teammate and sees the floor well. She’s a well-rounded player.”
One of the reasons why Thibodeaux is so versatile is that she has made the volleyball rounds, playing different positions.
The 5-foot-8 Thibodeaux was the Panthers’ setter as a freshman and sophomore. She continued to set, but also began taking turns on the front row as a hitter in the middle of the lineup. Thibodeaux is set to continue those double duties when the Panthers start their season with their Westside Jamboree later this month.
Thibodeaux’s goal is a simple one — help Brusly advance to the LHSAA volleyball tournament for a third straight season. The dual role that gives her the opportunity to set up other players to score, along with opportunity to make decisive hits at the net is something she has prepared for.
“My Red Storm club team put me at different positions over several seasons,” Thibodeaux said. “I enjoyed playing both spots for Brusly last season, and the atmosphere changes from position to position. As a setter, you learn how important the placement of the ball is and where each player wants the ball. As a hitter, I can make adjustments on the sets to me. It’s fun to hit.”
Thibodeaux had 730 assists, 102 kills and 123 aces in 2016. The statistics from a year ago reflect that dual role. She upped her kills to 534 in 2017 with 394 assists and 120 aces.
Serving also is a point of pride for Thibodeaux. “Placement of the ball makes you a successful server,” she said. “Serving is one of the most important aspects of the game.”
“Mallary looks for holes and serves the ball hard,” Sarradet said. “She’s aggressive.”
Brusly was 34-8 in 2016 and 28-13 in 2017. The Panthers have won three straight district titles.
Sarradet said her team’s regional round playoff road victory over No. 6 Lutcher in four sets really set the tone for the offseason. Brusly was the No. 11 seed and lost the second set 25-4. The Panthers roared back to win the third and fourth sets 25-22 and 25-23.
“Mallary really carried the team against Lutcher,” Sarradet said. “We’re hoping to have a comparable team to last season.”
Brusly will host its Westside Jamboree August 21.
Outside hitter Caroline Gassie, versatile Mary-Cathryn Comeaux and libero Baylee Weems are other seniors. Sophomore outside hitter Haley Joffrion and junior middle blocker Hayleigh Harrison also play key roles.
“Caroline Gassie and Baylee Weems really leave it all out on the court,” Thibodeaux said. “All of the seniors are determined players. We know we have potential as a team, and we’re excited about this season.”