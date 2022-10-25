Girls
200-yard medley relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 1:57.96. 2, University 1:58.83. 3, Baton Rouge High 1:59.59.
200 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 1:59.92. 2, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 2:01.93. 3, Laura Purgerson, St. Joseph’s, 2:02.11.
200 individual medley: 1, Elia Achberger, Baton Rouge High, 2:16.80. 2, Caroline Beck, St. Joseph’s, 2:19.07. 3, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 2:19.29.
50 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 25.83. 2, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 26.02. 3, Caroline Munson, St. Joseph’s, 26.38.
100 butterfly: 1, Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:01.28. 2, Elia Achberger, Baton Rouge High, 1:01.56. 3, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 1:02.38.
100 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 55.53. 2, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 56.27. 3, Lyla Roper, St. Joseph’s, 57.31.
500 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 5:26.38. 2, Caroline Roberts, St. Joseph’s, 5:31.11. 3, Emmy Wilkinson, St. Amant, 5:31.32.
200 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 1:45.28. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:47.82. 3, Episcopal 1:48.69.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal, 1:01.20. 2, Laura Purgerson, St. Joseph’s, 1:04.34. 3, Katherine Fawley, St. Joseph’s, 1:04.43.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant, 1:11.33. 2, Caroline Beck, St. Joseph’s, 1:11.57. 3, Anna Guidroz, St. Joseph’s, 1:12.22.
400 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 3:51.46. 2, University 4:01.32. 3, Baton Rouge High 4:04.15.
Boys
200-yard medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:42.47. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:43.82. 3, Dutchtown 1:46.82.
200 freestyle: 1, Antoni Staszkiewicz, Baton Rouge High, 1:46.70. 2, Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown, 1:47.03. 3, Alex Cooper, Catholic, 1:48.07.
200 individual medley: 1, Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown, 2:00.42. 2, William DeJean, Catholic, 2:00.79. 3, Jason Ge, Baton Rouge High, 2:03.18.
50 freestyle: 1, Sammy Smith, Catholic, 22.52. 2, Alex Cooper, Catholic, 23.12. 3, Jackson May, Denham Springs, 23.15.
100 butterfly: 1, Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown, 53.36. 2, William DeJean, Catholic, 55.15. 3, Matthew Foret, Baton Rouge High, 56.06.
100 freestyle: 1, Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown, 49.37. 2, Sammy Smith, Catholic, 49.68. 3, Antoni Staszkiewicz, Baton Rouge High, 50.29.
500 freestyle: 1, Antoni Staszkiewicz, Baton Rouge High, 4:50.06. 2, Matthew O’Konski, Dutchtown, 4:50.13. 3, Alex Cooper, Catholic, 4:54.47.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:30.76. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:34.19. 3, Dutchtown 1:40.26.
100 backstroke: 1, Phillip Nguyen, Baton Rouge High, 55.92. 2, Alex Cooper, Catholic, 56.03. 3, Antoni Staszwiewicz, Baton Rouge High, 56.41.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jason Ge, Baton Rouge High, 1:00.71. 2, William DeJean, Catholic, 1:01.73. 3, Matthew Nguyen, Baton Rouge High, 1:01.84.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 3:22.47. 2, Baton Rouge High 3:27.61. 3, Dutchtown 3:36.54.