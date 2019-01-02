BRUSLY — Freshman D’Andre Johnson is small in stature at 5-foot-4, but in his coming-out party he came up big to lead Donaldsonville to a 75-60 boys basketball victory over host Brusly on Wednesday night.
Johnson scored a career-high 27 points in just his fourth start for the Tigers. He had 16 points in the first half and seven in the fourth quarter. Donaldsonville outscored the Panthers 18-8 in the final period.
Johnson used his quickness and footwork to repeatedly get to the basket. He was effective with a euro step and had eight layups in the game in heavy traffic.
“D’Andre Johnson definitely has good footwork,” Donaldsonville coach Lionel Gilbert said. “His previous high was 17 points, so it was a career night for him. He’s getting better and was hitting on all cylinders tonight. If we can get him to move his feet on defense like he does on offense, he’ll be a special player.”
Donaldsonville (14-6) also got solid play from senior guard Corey Brooks (nine points, seven assists), senior forward Terrell Brown (17 points, four rebounds) and 6-7 center Everette Wilson (8 points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots).
“Corey Brooks has active hands on defense and is real quick with the ball,” Gilbert said. “He was able to get in the lane and make the assist.”
Brooks is a transfer from Thibodaux High School and in his first season at DHS.
“It’s real hard to get the ball from us,” Brooks said of when his team went into the stall in the fourth quarter. “We just work hard as a team and concentrate on taking care of the ball.”
Brusly (10-4) got 15 points apiece from Jalen Forest and John LeBlanc (eight rebounds). Nick Penell (seven rebounds) and sophomore Ja’Sean LeDuff (seven assists) had nine points each.
Brusly attempted to get the last shot in the first two quarters but Donaldsonville got the rebound and scored at the buzzer twice. Johnson ran the length of the court in four seconds and side-stepped a defender for a layup to put the Tigers up 19-15 after one quarter. Wilson blocked a shot and teammate Brown hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 36-29 halftime lead.
Brusly’s LeDuff banked in a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to cut the DHS lead to 57-52. Brusly went five minutes without scoring in the fourth quarter as DHS pulled ahead 73-56 on a Wilson layup with 1:33 remaining.
“We played from behind all night,” Brusly coach Kirby Loupe said. “Donaldsonville did a great job of getting to the rim. They scored way too easy in the paint. We could never get that big stop to turn the game around. Instead of us getting the last shot in the first two quarters, we go too early. We didn’t get back in transition. We were down seven at the half but it could have been less than that.”
Gilbert said he was impressed with Brusly. Donaldsonville had a slight edge in rebounds (29-27).
“Brusly pushed us to the limit,” he said. “We knew we’d have to play for four quarters against them.”