After taking part in the West St. John jamboree last week and falling to Assumption, 6-0, the St. James Wildcats are gearing up for a second trip to Edgard this Friday night.
But, while last week’s trip to Rudy Dinvaut Stadium was just a dress rehearsal for the regular season, this one is serious business.
It’s the sixth annual Railroad Classic rivalry game between St. James and West St. John Rams. The two River Parishes rivals have been opening their seasons against each another since 1993, with only three hurricanes getting in their way. St. James leads the series 12-10.
The rivalry was dubbed the Railroad Classic because the two schools spent decades sharing the Union Pacific Railroad tracks that ran behind both football stadiums and fans from both schools gave a joyous celebration for the trains that rolled through during Friday night football games.
There’s even a trophy.
But in 2014, St. James began playing on its new field located on the other side of La. 3127 and lost its train tradition. (One fan does have a train horn, however). The new $47 million school opened on the site this month.
West St. John, meanwhile, rolled right to the Class 1A state championship last year, bouncing back from its 36-33 loss to the Wildcats in the season opener.
St. James coach Robert Valdez said he may propose a name-change for the game in due time.
“I guess we’ll name it the 3127 Classic or something like that,” he said. “I think we need a bigger trophy, though.”
Friday night’s game also will take a moment to honor longtime St. James football coach Rick Gaille, who died of pancreatic cancer last month.
That’s a familiar name
Longtime Destrehan fans must have had a little déjà vu during jamboree action at Lutcher last week as the public address announcer repeatedly called out the name Rondell Mealey in Destrehan’s 24-14 win over Lutcher.
Mealey, a 5-foot-11, 168-pound senior running back, had an impressive kick return in the annual preseason scrimmage, and a few other runs, but he wasn’t wearing the garnet and gray of Destrehan.
That’s because Mealey is a Lutcher Bulldog.
But he is the son of one of Destrehan’s all-time greats, Rondell Mealey Sr., who played as a Wildcat in the mid-1990s, then went on to a solid career at LSU. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2000 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers and spent 14 seasons in the league before returning home.
Although he is a native of Norco, he now lives in St. James Parish and his son attends Lutcher.