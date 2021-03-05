Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes is never one to give excessive praise or make eye-brow raising comments. That is why what he said Friday might come as a surprise.
“We’ve had a couple of good days of practice,” Hayes said. “One thing I can say is this — these girls just want to play. The season come down to this one game and they can’t wait for it to get here.
“The season has been hard with COVID issues and teams, including us, missing games. I think the match-up is a good one. I understand why they (MPA players) are so ready to play.”
The top-seeded Chargers (19-6) face No. 7 Northwest (12-7) in the Class 3A title game on the final day of the LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament. Game time is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at SLU’s University Center in Hammond.
It the MPA’s sixth straight tourney appearance and fifth title game berth in the last six years. The Chargers’ lone title came in 2016 in Class 2A. It the first final for St. Landry Parish-based Northwest, which is in the tourney for the third consecutive year.
Both teams have balanced attacks. Guard Allasia Washington leads Madison Prep with a 17.0 scoring average. Kaylan Jack and Laila Robinson each average 10 a game.
Austin Peay signee Katlyn Manuel, who scored 25 in the Raiders’ semifinal win, leads Northwest with averages of 15 points and 11 rebounds.
“It all comes down to who can execute and handle the pressure you have in a big game like this,” Hayes said.