Madison Prep's Kaylan Jack (23) loses control of the ball under pressure from Brusly's Laila Clark (13) and Alayah Gedward (4) during the second half of the Class 3A girls basketball semi-final game during the LHSAA's Girls Basketball tournament at University Center in Hammond, La. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Madison Prep won 61-41. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)