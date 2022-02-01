Football recruiting is never a one-size fits all and that is part of its allure. Coaching changes, COVID-19 issues and the transfer portal made 2022 especially challenging.
Those elements put players, high schools and colleges in versions of beat the clock since the early signing period in December.
Wide receivers Charles Robertson of Zachary (UL), Aeneaus Lemay of West Feliciana (Nicholls State) and running back Derrick Graham (Southeastern Louisiana University) reflect the 2022 recruiting cycle. All three are set to sign Wednesday as the NCAA’s second football signing period begins.
“It was confusing there for a while,” Zachary's Robertson said. “At first, I had to take a step back and look at things.
“We played all the way to the finals. I got some late offers and there was a coaching change. In the end, I had to go with what I know and the guy (coach Tim Leger) recruiting me did not change.”
Robertson is set to sign with the Cajuns, the team he committed to last summer, despite a coaching change and getting late offers from Florida State and others.
WFHS' Lemay’s recruitment also was impacted a coaching change. He committed to McNeese before the season began.
Though he visited McNeese and considered Southern, Lemay changed his commitment and is sticking with Nicholls.
“When I committed to McNeese I had my mind made up,” Lemay said. “When it (coaching change happened), I was like, I’ve got to go through this again.
“I decommitted. When I went on a visit (to Nicholls) I saw everything I needed to see. I committed. I visited to McNeese and saw what they have. I knew Nicholls was the right choice.”
U-High’s Graham kept his options close to the vest and committed to SLU Monday. Western Kentucky University was among Graham’s suitors.
“They (SLU) started recruiting me at the end of my junior year,” Graham said. “I got to know the coaches and the offense. I saw the campus. They told me what my role will be.”
Signing day plans:
BELAIRE AND SCOTLANDVILLE: Both schools plan 9 a.m. signing ceremonies. Scotlandville running back Chance Williams and defensive back Damien Knighten are scheduled to sign with Grambling.
Belaire defensive backs Avante Givens and Noah James are set to sign with Louisiana Christian.
ZACHARY: Robertson will be joined at the ZHS 11 a.m. signing in the school’s gym by defensive lineman Tai’shon Nelson (Arkansas Tech), linebacker Emauri Sibley (Arkansas-Monticello), offensive lineman Tyren Tolliver (Culver-Stockton) and running back Connor Wisham (Prairie View).
Defensive lineman Kameron Hamilton (Tulane) signed during the early period and will take part in the ceremony.
LIVONIA: Receiver Treylin Whaley (Nicholls) is set to sign at noon.
UNIVERSITY: Graham is part of a 12:40 p.m. signing group that includes defensive lineman Jabari Johnson (Dartmouth), receiver Edan Stagg (Columbia) and defensive lineman Nick Williams (Nicholls).
Defensive back Austin Ausberry (Auburn) and linebacker Roman Pitre (Purdue) signed in December and will participate.
WEST FELICIANA: The signing ceremony for Lemay and defensive back/receiver Titus Washington (Louisiana Christian) is at 1 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.
EPISCOPAL AND SOUTHERN LAB: At 1:30 p.m., Receiver Thomas D'Armond (Samford) is set to sign in the school's field house.
Plans are evolving for Southern Lab's ceremony, according to SLHS coach Darrell Asberry.
CATHOLIC: Running back Corey Singleton (Army), defensive lineman Jordan Toaston (McNeese) and punter/kicker Kylan Dupre are set to sign at 3 p.m. in the school’s student center cafeteria.
Editors note: The Advocate does not include preferred walkons in signing list.