Even though it was the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs, the risk factor of a win-or-go-home baseball game was not lost on Central when it hosted Alexandria on Tuesday evening.
The 11th-seeded Wildcats took some of the pressure off with four first-inning runs and relied on the pitching of Jimmie Johnson to post a 7-1 win over No. 22 Alexandria.
Central (26-7) moves on to regional play and will face No. 6 Haughton in a best-of-three series at Haughton. The Buccaneers defeated Southside 3-0 on Tuesday.
“A one-game series is scary,” Central coach Leo McClure said. “We were going to do whatever we had to do to win today. Jimmie’s performance, and us scoring early, made our job a little easier.”
Johnson went six innings giving up four singles and one run. He struck out 12 batters and issued just one walk, and he was at his best when Alexandria (18-15) had runners on base.
In the second, he gave up a single before picking up two strikeouts to get out of the inning. After plunking Aaron Hunter with two outs in the third, Johnson picked him off of first base.
Alexandria picked up its run in the fourth inning. The Trojans loaded the bases on two singles and a walk before Johnson clamped down. Chase Butler’s sharp grounder to third was a productive out as it drove in the run, but Johnson struck out the next two batters.
Central got to Alexandria starter Joe Bordelon for four runs on only one hit in the first inning. A passed ball on a strikeout put one runner on base, and three walks pushed across the first run of the inning. The Wildcats went on to add runs on a wild pitch and Connor Alsept’s RBI single.
In the second inning, Alexandria sent Jermaine Minor to the mound. Central picked up one run on Landon Chustz’s sacrifice fly to give Johnson a 5-0 lead to work with.
Taylor Walters and Alsept each added run-scoring doubles in the late innings to pad Central’s lead.
Alsept has battled a hip injury for much of the season, and he drew praise from McClure after starting at third base. It was his first start in more than two months.
“I’m realy proud of (Alsept),” McClure said. “He’s been out seven or eight weeks, and today he went 2 for 3 and had some monster at-bats. He drove in a run with a double and made a big play at third base.”