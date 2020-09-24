Senior leadership and determination was the difference for the Parkview Baptist volleyball team as the Eagles turned back a young St. Thomas More squad 3-1 Thursday night at Parkview Baptist.
Parkview (6-1), which returns 10 seniors from a team that reached the Division IV quarterfinals last year, controlled the match offensively and defensively, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 24-26 and 25-19.
Madison Cassidy turned in an all-around effort with 24 kills, 15 digs and three aces for PBS. Tayor Sharer (18 kills, 15 digs), Maddie McReynolds (21 digs, six blocks) also pitched in.
Setters Morgan Lambert (22 assists) and Taylor Daugherty (23 assists, 17 digs) orchestrated the offense.
“This is pretty much the same team (as last year),” PBS coach Becky Madden said. “I think everything clicked tonight. When we’re passing and blocking and we’re serving tough, the hitting comes easy.”
St. Thomas More (4-1) got 14 kills from A.C. Froehlich, 37 assists by senior Bailey Toups and 33 digs from Mayah Richard. The Cougars have only two seniors back after last season’s run to the Division II quarterfinals.
“This was great for us,” STM coach Jessica Burke said. “It's good for us to test our defense against kids who can really terminate, kids who have great vision and can challenge us from all aspects.
"We haven’t really seen that type of offense so far this season, so kudos to (Parkview) and their hitters. They’re first class.”
St. Thomas More’s best run came in the third game after Sharer’s kill gave Parkview an 18-14 lead. Highlighted by Addison Phares’ kill and Emma Guilbeau’s block, the Cougars won seven of the next nine points to take a 21-20 lead.
After the score was tied 23-23, a block and a kill by Emma Warren put the Cougars ahead 25-24. Froelich’s kill won the game and left the Cougars trailing 2-1.
St. Thomas More led early in the fourth game, but later fell behind 19-14 as Parkview took control for good. Cassidy had five kills as Parkview finished off St. Thomas More with a 25-19 win.
“In the third set I think we got comfortable and started giving them easy shots,” Cassidy said. “In the fourth set we decided it was game time and we needed to close them out.”
Closing out St. Thomas More has not been an easy task for Parkview in recent years. St. Thomas More won the last two times the teams played.
“This has always been one of the toughest games of the season — every single year,” Cassidy said. “This year we wanted to show them this is our team, this is how good we are.”
Parkview did just that in the first two games, taking command in the late stages of both to post wins by scores of 25-20 and 25-17.