GONZALES — The game started 30 minutes late because of lightning. Then 16th-seeded East Ascension created enough of a storm of its own, turning seven turnovers and some big plays into a 28-14 victory over No. 17 Captain Shreve.
“I felt like we had some chances to make it a three-score game and couldn’t capitalize,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “We had a TD called back on a penalty. But our defense made plays all night and that put us in position to win.”
The Spartans (5-3) intercepted Captain Shreve quarterback Ashton Martin five times and recovered two fumbles in the first-round Class 5A playoff game played Friday night at Spartan Stadium.
Martin, who returned from two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine this week, completed just 11 of 29 passes for 167 yards for the Gators (5-4). Kendrick Broussard had two of the five interceptions for EAHS, which travels to face defending Class 5A champion Acadiana (7-1), the No. 1 seed, for next week’s regional round.
Troy Dunn completed 6 of 13 passes for 154 yards and two TDs for East Ascension, which also got 76 yards on 10 carries from running back Walter Samuel.
The teams traded possessions throughout the first quarter. But a Spartan fumble on the final play of the first quarter set up the first score. The Gators took a 7-0 lead on the second play of the second quarter when Ckelby Givens scored on a 1-yard run.
EAHS countered quickly. A 46-yard run by Samuel set up a Kendall Washington’s 3-yard TD run that tied it at 7-7 with 8:48 remaining in the first half.
Captain Shreve won the battle of field position during the first period. East Ascension flipped the field and scoreboard when Rionte Jones intercepted a Martin screen pass and returned it 33 yards for a go-ahead TD 33 seconds later.
It was not a flawless first half by the Spartans, who lost three fumbles and had six turnovers on the night. But they countered the miscues with two interceptions and the biggest offensive play of the half.
Troy Dunn’s 60-yard TD pass to a wide open Zhavier Jupiter at the 2:14 mark gave EAHS a 21-7 halftime lead. The Gators did not go away quietly. EAHS limited running back Samtavious Smith to 70 yards rushing.
However, it was Smith who caught a 43-yard TD pass from Martin that got Captain Shreve within seven at 21-14 with 7:32 to go in the third quarter. On a night where EAHS seemed to read Martin’s passes well, the ball just cleared the outstretched hand a defender.
Four minutes later, Dunn countered with a 35-yard scoring pass to Jordan Goodlow, making it 28-14. The Spartans had a TD run by Jupiter called back by a penalty and also lost a fumble in the red in the final period. But it did not matter.
“The main goal of this season was to give our seniors as many games as possible,” EAHS’ Lee said. “That is the biggest thing about this win.
"Sure, we have to play Acadiana and they are the defending champions. But in a year like this, why not? I am so happy for these guys.”