With less than two weeks remaining before the LHSAA Prep Classic it is time to start preparing for title-game football.
Two of Baton Rouge’s defending champions, Catholic High in Division I and University High in Division II, punched their tickets to title games set for Dec. 6-8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday night.
The third defending champion, Class 5A Zachary, can earn another title-game berth this week. Of course, No. 2 seed Ascension Catholic was a runner-up in Division IV a year ago and also is back for another shot at a title.
There is plenty to like. U-High has won 25 straight, is ranked nationally and faces an intriguing challenge in No. 2 St. Thomas More (12-1) and its high-powered passing attack. It figures to be U-High’s biggest challenge since playing 5A ZHS and Division I Catholic early in the season.
There are rematches. Catholic (11-1) plays John Curtis (12-0) in a Division I title-game rematch. ACHS (12-1) takes on No. 4 Lafayette Christian (13-0) in the Division IV final for the second straight season.
As much as I enjoy the games with local teams, I also like seeing teams from other parts of the state. Though I am not fan of the select/nonselect split, there is one positive — more title games to watch.
Like all good things, this high football school season ends soon. Catch it while you can.
On the road again
As a No. 6 seed, Zachary plays its third straight road playoff game this week. Is it fair for the Broncos to have just one home playoff game? The answer you get probably depends on who you ask.
The current LHSAA format is designed to guarantee the higher seed a home game in the semifinals. It is considered a perk of being a higher seed and naturally gives teams that play in tough districts an advantage.
Could this lead to elimination of district play in the future? That may be a possibility as teams look to get the highest power rating/seeding possible. Basketball and baseball teams already started the momentum in this direction by opting to play one round of district games.
As a traditionalist, I like the structure and rivalries district play foster. We will have to see where this goes.
A plus and a minus
As I made my way down to the field after Zachary’s 26-14 win over Acadiana Friday night, I was impressed by what I saw. Acadiana fans stood by the gate to the field and applauded as their players left the field for the last time this season.
There were handshakes and even a few hugs as the Acadiana players made their way through a narrow passage.
That is a plus. The minus came a week earlier when Denham Springs administrators found green marks on the floor in the gym where the Acadiana players dressed before and after its game with the Yellow Jackets. DSHS Principal Kelly Jones said Acadiana has agreed to pay to have the marks removed by a buffing machine.
LHSAA meeting 3
The LHSAA will hold its third and final classification meeting/executive committee winter meeting Thursday at its office. The LHSAA’s final classification plans are posted on its website.
Locally, the biggest change is in 1A where Southern Lab and newcomer Central Private would be placed in a new District 6-1A with Catholic-PC, False River, Slaughter Charter. The Church Academy and Thrive Academy would join the new 7-1A with the remainder of the current 6-1A teams. Here is a link to the plan: http://cdn.lhsaa.org/uploads/forms/pdf/2019-20_2020-21_Basic_Districts_Final_Plan.pdf.