Outstanding Wrestler
Trent Mahoney
East Ascension
Just perfect — that is the only way to describe Mahoney’s senior season. Mahoney moved up two weight classes to 170 pounds and finished 83-0, tying the state record for most wins in a season while winning a third Division I individual title. He also holds Louisiana’s career record for wins at 295 and broke the state record for most pins in a career with 203.
Coach of the Year
Tommy Prochaska
Catholic
Once again, Prochaska’s Bears were the leaders of the local pack. Catholic won its 19th City championship under Prochaska, finished 17-3 in dual meets and capped off the season with a third-place finish in the LHSAA’s Division I.
First team
Ethan Winchester
Catholic, Jr.
Won a City title and was the area’s top competitor 103 pounds with a 31-13 record.
Ethan Ourso
Catholic, Jr.
Placed fifth in Division I at 113 pounds, was a City champion and finished 28-10.
Kaul Kayser
Brusly, Sr.
Finished 32-6 at 120 pounds and placed second in Division III helping BHS place second.
Clayton Hill
Live Oak, Sr.
The two-time metro pick was 62-4 at 126 pounds, won a City title and took third in Division I.
Peter Kelly
Catholic, Jr.
Division I runner-up claimed a City title and was 35-5 while competing at 132 pounds.
Corey Brownell
St. Amant, Sr.
Had 200 career wins and a 67-5 mark at 138 pounds; won a City title and was third in Division I.
Andrew Trahan
Brusly, Jr.
Swept City and Division III titles at 145 pounds with a 43-5 record for runner-up Panthers.
Brad Mahoney
East Ascension, Jr.
A 71-8 record at 152 pounds included a City title a fourth-place finish in Division I.
Ian Wyble
Catholic, Sr.
Was a City champion and a Division I runner-up at 160 pounds with a 35-6 record.
Jarin Meyer
Baton Rouge High, Sr.
Had a 36-1 record included both City and Division I individual titles at 182 pounds.
Austin Cook
Live Oak, Sr.
Won a City tourney title, placed sixth at 195 pounds in Division I and had 45-16 record.
Axel Encalada-Arce
Baton Rouge High, Sr.
Compiled a 36-6 record at 220 pounds that included a third place finish in Division I.
Connor Finucane
Catholic, Sr.
Returned from injury to sweep City and Division I titles at 285 pounds with an 11-0 record.
Second Team
106: Cole Mire, Dutchtown, 26-11; 113: Ty Didier, St. Amant, 54-13; 120: Mason Acosta, Catholic, 29-13; 126: Hunter Goodson, Catholic, 24-9; 132: Jacob Caldwell, St. Amant, 47-12; 138: Calep Balcuns, Brusly, 29-9; 145: Josiah Wakefield, East Ascension, 38-10; 152: Toby Richard, Catholic, 31-10; 160: Santo Ramos, East Ascension, 62-11; 170: Cannon Hunt, Catholic, 39-8; 182: Macullen Mire, Catholic, 38-9; 195: Alex Newman, St. Amant, 56-15; 220: Brian Amis, Brusly, 27-6; 285: Gavin Soniat, East Ascension, 39-6.
Teams selected by area coaches