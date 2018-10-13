Thursday

Local area

Baker 12, Madison Prep 6

Episcopal 34, Port Allen 13

Jewel Sumner 21 Albany 13

Kentwood 33, East Iberville 0

Walker 56, Belaire 0

Woodlawn 33, Tara 8

West Feliciana 41, Mentorship Academy 0

Statewide

Airline 56, North Webster 6

Assembly Christian 64, Mt. Olive Christian 50

Assumption 40, Ellender 7

Benton 28, North DeSoto 27

Byrd 31, Parkway 13

Carroll 24, Richwood 23

Erath 39, North Vermilion 12

Evangel 48, Southwood 12

Hanson 48, Highland Baptist 0

Haughton 42, Captain Shreve 35

Karr 26, Belle Chasse 7

Loyola College Prep 39, St. Mary’s 14

Mansfield 42, Ringgold 0

Merryville 40, South Cameron 7

Montgomery 38, Block 12

North Caddo 31, D’Arbonne Woods 0

Notre Dame 35, Lake Charles College Prep 21

Rayville 26, Delhi Carter 14

Richwood 24, Carroll 23

St. James 43, Haynes 7

Warren Easton 46, McMain 0

West Jefferson 34, Bonnabel 10

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Breaux Bridge 35, Livonia 29

Catholic 48, McKinley 6

Central 44, Brusly 19

East Ascension 35, Broadmoor 0

Lutcher 48, St. Michael 0

Plaquemine 34, Parkview Baptist 15

Scotlandville 37, Live Oak 7

St. Amant 24, Dutchtown 17

Zachary 62, Denham Springs 20

Baton Rouge area

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 55, Westminster Christian 6

Delcambre 59, Ascension Christian 16

Dunham 70, Capitol 20

East Feliciana 36, The Church Academy 0

Silliman 50, Central Private 14

Slaughter Community Charter 20, Beekman Charter 7

Southern Lab 22, Ascension Catholic 19

St. Charles 21, Donaldsonville 6

St. Helena 45, Springfield 0

St. James 43, Haynes 7

University 55, Glen Oaks 0

White Castle 28, St. John-Plaquemine 18

Statewide

Abbeville 41, Patterson 19

Acadiana 35, Sam Houston 10

Amite 54, Pope John Paul II 0

Arcadia 62, Plain Dealing 16

Archbishop Hannan 42, Thomas Jefferson 0

Archbishop Shaw 28, Salmen 7

Ascension Episcopal 42, Franklin 14

B.T. Washington 24, Bossier 22

Barbe 26, New Iberia 7

Basile 49, Elton 20

Ben Franklin 34, Ecole Classique 0

Benton 28, North DeSoto 27

Briarfield 56, Claiborne 12

Bunkie 19, Winnfield 3

Caldwell Parish 33, Bolton 0

Calvary Baptist 42, Lakeside 12

Carencro 41, Westgate 20

Catholic-New Iberia 69, Loreauville 8

Central Catholic 20, Vandebilt Catholic 13

Chalmette 49, East Jefferson 20

Comeaux 42, Lafayette 21

Country Day 41, Fisher 0

Covington 35, Fontainebleau 21

Crowley 33, Mamou 13

De La Salle 42, Lusher Charter 7

Delhi 48, Sicily Island 19

Delta Charter 41, Tensas 12

Destrehan 51, Central Lafourche 21

E.D. White 42, South Terrebonne 20

East Beauregard 30, DeQuincy 8

Eunice 35, Pine Prairie 6

Ferriday 22, Vidalia 7

Franklin Parish 63, Green Oaks 30

G.W. Carver 39, South Plaquemines 0

Glenbrook 34, Porter’s Chapel Academy, Miss. 6

Hahnville 41, Thibodaux 7

Hamilton Christian Academy 18, Grand Lake 16

Hammond 21, Northshore 18

Haynesville 53, Lincoln Preparatory School 12

Higgins 14, King 6

Holy Cross 7, Brother Martin 3

Iota 15, Church Point 12

Jena 31, Peabody 0

John Ehret 20, Landry-Walker 6

Jonesboro-Hodge 8, Homer 6

Kaplan 38, Berwick 33

Kinder 20, Ville Platte 8

LaSalle 42, Lena Northwood 7

Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Centerville 0

Lakeshore 49, H.L. Bourgeois 0

Leesville 42, Grant 8

Loranger 12, Bogalusa 6

Many 47, Menard 0

Marksville 20, Avoyelles 0

McDonogh (35) 26, Riverdale 20

Merryville 40, South Cameron 7

Natchitoches Central 54, Pineville 35

Neville 48, Franklinton 20

Newman 41, Riverside Academy 14

Northwest 28, Port Barre 0

Northwood-Shreve 47, Huntington 0

Oak Forest 28, Parklane Academy, Miss. 20

Oak Grove 64, Ouachita Christian 35

Opelousas 41, Beau Chene 7

Pine 28, Independence 24

Prairie View 60, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 56

Rayne 48, Northside 26

Red River 48, Lakeview 0

Rosepine 41, Pickering 0

Ruston 23, Ouachita Parish 20

Sacred Heart 54, North Central 12

Simpson Academy, Miss. 35, Bowling Green 20

Slaughter 20, Beekman 7

Slidell 41, Mandeville 31

Sophie B. Wright 24, KIPP Renaissance 11

South Beauregard 15, Iowa 13

South Lafourche 35, Morgan City 7

Southside 43, Opelousas Catholic 42

St. Edmund 35, Oberlin 6

St. Frederick 21, Cedar Creek 13

St. Louis 27, Washington-Marion 22

St. Martinville 50, Cecilia 18

St. Paul’s 72, Ponchatoula 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Northlake Christian 3

St. Thomas More 56, Teurlings 7

Sterlington 43, Wossman 34

Sulphur 42, LaGrange 7

Sylva-Bay Academy, Miss. 41, Ben’s Ford 13

Tallulah 68, Riverdale Academy 16

Terrebonne 33, East St. John 12

Tioga 42, DeRidder 39

Union Parish 47, Madison 6

Varnado 59, St. Martin’s 0

Vermilion Catholic 43, Gueydan 14

Vinton 30, Oakdale 21

W.L. Cohen 34, Sci Academy 12

Welsh 55, Lake Arthur 20

West Monroe 37, Alexandria 17

West Ouachita 47, Buckeye 20

West St. John 44, Covenant Christian 18

West St. Mary 14, Jeanerette 8

Westlake 21, Jennings 14

Woodlawn-Shreveport 21, Minden 14

View comments