Thursday
Local area
Baker 12, Madison Prep 6
Episcopal 34, Port Allen 13
Jewel Sumner 21 Albany 13
Kentwood 33, East Iberville 0
Walker 56, Belaire 0
Woodlawn 33, Tara 8
West Feliciana 41, Mentorship Academy 0
Statewide
Airline 56, North Webster 6
Assembly Christian 64, Mt. Olive Christian 50
Assumption 40, Ellender 7
Benton 28, North DeSoto 27
Byrd 31, Parkway 13
Carroll 24, Richwood 23
Erath 39, North Vermilion 12
Evangel 48, Southwood 12
Hanson 48, Highland Baptist 0
Haughton 42, Captain Shreve 35
Karr 26, Belle Chasse 7
Loyola College Prep 39, St. Mary’s 14
Mansfield 42, Ringgold 0
Merryville 40, South Cameron 7
Montgomery 38, Block 12
North Caddo 31, D’Arbonne Woods 0
Notre Dame 35, Lake Charles College Prep 21
Rayville 26, Delhi Carter 14
Richwood 24, Carroll 23
St. James 43, Haynes 7
Warren Easton 46, McMain 0
West Jefferson 34, Bonnabel 10
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Breaux Bridge 35, Livonia 29
Catholic 48, McKinley 6
Central 44, Brusly 19
East Ascension 35, Broadmoor 0
Lutcher 48, St. Michael 0
Plaquemine 34, Parkview Baptist 15
Scotlandville 37, Live Oak 7
St. Amant 24, Dutchtown 17
Zachary 62, Denham Springs 20
Baton Rouge area
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 55, Westminster Christian 6
Delcambre 59, Ascension Christian 16
Dunham 70, Capitol 20
East Feliciana 36, The Church Academy 0
Silliman 50, Central Private 14
Slaughter Community Charter 20, Beekman Charter 7
Southern Lab 22, Ascension Catholic 19
St. Charles 21, Donaldsonville 6
St. Helena 45, Springfield 0
St. James 43, Haynes 7
University 55, Glen Oaks 0
White Castle 28, St. John-Plaquemine 18
Statewide
Abbeville 41, Patterson 19
Acadiana 35, Sam Houston 10
Amite 54, Pope John Paul II 0
Arcadia 62, Plain Dealing 16
Archbishop Hannan 42, Thomas Jefferson 0
Archbishop Shaw 28, Salmen 7
Ascension Episcopal 42, Franklin 14
B.T. Washington 24, Bossier 22
Barbe 26, New Iberia 7
Basile 49, Elton 20
Ben Franklin 34, Ecole Classique 0
Benton 28, North DeSoto 27
Briarfield 56, Claiborne 12
Bunkie 19, Winnfield 3
Caldwell Parish 33, Bolton 0
Calvary Baptist 42, Lakeside 12
Carencro 41, Westgate 20
Catholic-New Iberia 69, Loreauville 8
Central Catholic 20, Vandebilt Catholic 13
Chalmette 49, East Jefferson 20
Comeaux 42, Lafayette 21
Country Day 41, Fisher 0
Covington 35, Fontainebleau 21
Crowley 33, Mamou 13
De La Salle 42, Lusher Charter 7
Delhi 48, Sicily Island 19
Delta Charter 41, Tensas 12
Destrehan 51, Central Lafourche 21
E.D. White 42, South Terrebonne 20
East Beauregard 30, DeQuincy 8
Eunice 35, Pine Prairie 6
Ferriday 22, Vidalia 7
Franklin Parish 63, Green Oaks 30
G.W. Carver 39, South Plaquemines 0
Glenbrook 34, Porter’s Chapel Academy, Miss. 6
Hahnville 41, Thibodaux 7
Hamilton Christian Academy 18, Grand Lake 16
Hammond 21, Northshore 18
Haynesville 53, Lincoln Preparatory School 12
Higgins 14, King 6
Holy Cross 7, Brother Martin 3
Iota 15, Church Point 12
Jena 31, Peabody 0
John Ehret 20, Landry-Walker 6
Jonesboro-Hodge 8, Homer 6
Kaplan 38, Berwick 33
Kinder 20, Ville Platte 8
LaSalle 42, Lena Northwood 7
Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Centerville 0
Lakeshore 49, H.L. Bourgeois 0
Leesville 42, Grant 8
Loranger 12, Bogalusa 6
Many 47, Menard 0
Marksville 20, Avoyelles 0
McDonogh (35) 26, Riverdale 20
Merryville 40, South Cameron 7
Natchitoches Central 54, Pineville 35
Neville 48, Franklinton 20
Newman 41, Riverside Academy 14
Northwest 28, Port Barre 0
Northwood-Shreve 47, Huntington 0
Oak Forest 28, Parklane Academy, Miss. 20
Oak Grove 64, Ouachita Christian 35
Opelousas 41, Beau Chene 7
Pine 28, Independence 24
Prairie View 60, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 56
Rayne 48, Northside 26
Red River 48, Lakeview 0
Rosepine 41, Pickering 0
Ruston 23, Ouachita Parish 20
Sacred Heart 54, North Central 12
Simpson Academy, Miss. 35, Bowling Green 20
Slaughter 20, Beekman 7
Slidell 41, Mandeville 31
Sophie B. Wright 24, KIPP Renaissance 11
South Beauregard 15, Iowa 13
South Lafourche 35, Morgan City 7
Southside 43, Opelousas Catholic 42
St. Edmund 35, Oberlin 6
St. Frederick 21, Cedar Creek 13
St. Louis 27, Washington-Marion 22
St. Martinville 50, Cecilia 18
St. Paul’s 72, Ponchatoula 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Northlake Christian 3
St. Thomas More 56, Teurlings 7
Sterlington 43, Wossman 34
Sulphur 42, LaGrange 7
Sylva-Bay Academy, Miss. 41, Ben’s Ford 13
Tallulah 68, Riverdale Academy 16
Terrebonne 33, East St. John 12
Tioga 42, DeRidder 39
Union Parish 47, Madison 6
Varnado 59, St. Martin’s 0
Vermilion Catholic 43, Gueydan 14
Vinton 30, Oakdale 21
W.L. Cohen 34, Sci Academy 12
Welsh 55, Lake Arthur 20
West Monroe 37, Alexandria 17
West Ouachita 47, Buckeye 20
West St. John 44, Covenant Christian 18
West St. Mary 14, Jeanerette 8
Westlake 21, Jennings 14
Woodlawn-Shreveport 21, Minden 14