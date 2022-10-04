Tuesday night’s volleyball match between former district rivals Parkview Baptist and University High didn’t have as much riding on the outcome as in years past, but a top-five power ranking for each team added some spice.
This time, the higher-rated team prevailed.
After a tight first set, it was second-rated Parkview that hit its stride cruising past No. 5 University 25-18, 25-11 and 25-15 in a nondistrict match at Parkview.
Halley Young and Brooklyn Phillips led a balanced attack for Parkview (16-4) with 11 kills apiece. Kennedy Otwell added 12 digs and five aces, Jensi Doise had eight kills, and Charley Knost dished out 31 assists.
Although miscommunications led to two playable balls hitting the floor, Parkview’s passing was crisp throughout the match.
“Our defense and our serve receive was definitely on,” Young said. “We still have some things we need to tweak, but overall it was a pretty good game.”
For U-High (10-4), the loss snapped a five-match winning streak. The Cubs struggled with service receiving as Parkview finished with 13 aces.
Among the Cubs leaders were Elise Lathon with four kills, Mackenzie Baer with seven assists and eight digs and Lauryn Matthews with three digs and four blocks.
“Our passing was not there. When you can’t get that going, it's hard to utilize your hitters,” U-High coach Bonita Johnson said.
In the first set, Parkview moved out to a 14-8 lead. U-High rallied to pull within three points three times, the last at 19-16. Kills by Doise and Jana Thymes helped the Eagles take a 22-17 lead, and they took advantage of a hitting error and a serve receive error to close the set.
Sparked by two kills from Phillips, Parkview moved out to a 7-2 lead in the second set. U-High closed to within 15-10, but Parkview took control for good, winning the next eight points.
The third set was tied 4-4, but Parkview won eight of nine points to take a 12-5 lead. Parkview kept the pressure and took its largest lead at 22-9 on Doise’s kill.
“We played well enough to control the match,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “I thought we played well passing-wise as well as defensively, but I thought our offense was a little off. We made some unforced hitting errors that we normally don’t make.”