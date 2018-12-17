Broadmoor High School's boys basketball team hopes add to its nine-game winning streak but the Bucs know it won't be easy as they host traditional power Glen Oaks at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s nice that we’re winning now, but our focus really is on making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2014,” Broadmoor coach Terrence Gillette said. “Last season we started off well and fizzled in district. This season our guys are hungry and are sharing the ball.”
Broadmoor (11-5) won Central's Kinsley tournament and was 3-0 in the Grady Hornsby round-robin tournament this past weekend. The Bucs are the second seed in East Baton Rouge Parish Boys Basketball tournament set for Dec. 26-29 at Lee. Scotlandville is the top seed, Belaire third and Glen Oaks fourth.
Glen Oaks (8-7) has just eight players on its team and no junior varsity squad. Coach Harvey Adger has guided the Panthers to signature wins over Natchitoches Central and Denham Springs.
“Glen Oaks is very disciplined and scrappy,” Gillette said. “Their guards are good. They scratch and claw and we know it’ll be a battle.”
Broadmoor is led in the paint by 6-foot-10, 265-pound center Derick Hamilton. The senior is averaging 23.5 points and 14 rebounds in his past three games and 17 ppg and 12 rpg on the season. Hamilton has limited basketball experience, but is coming into his own.
“We attempt to run our offense through (Hamilton),” Gillette said. “He can finish with the left or right hand. He has a good midrange shot. He does clog up the middle on defense.”
Adger said Hamilton will be tough to defend.
“Hamilton has good hands and good feet,” Adger said. “He’s developing and runs the floor well. We know it’s going to be pretty tough over there at Broadmoor.”
Broadmoor also gets solid play from seniors Najee Jones (14 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg) and Zacorey Lewis (11 ppg, 3 apg), and junior Erin Nealond (12 ppg, 3 apg).
Glen Oaks is led by James Weathers (18 ppg), Jaiden Honore’ (12 ppg) and 6-3, 225-pound Tyler Hayes (8 ppg). Cedric Chambers, a 6-5 junior, and Tayshuan Wells, a 5-9 senior, are the other starters.
“We’ve played well at times,” Adger said. “Our four seniors have made a big difference. We take pride in our defense.”
Upcoming tournaments
The three-day Walker Christmas Challenge starts Thursday for boys basketball teams. Amite, Denham Springs, Dutchtown, East Ascension, Glen Oaks, Jehovah-Jireh, KIPP, Live Oak, Madison Prep, Ponchatoula, Scotlandville, St. Amant, University and Walker are competing.
The Lady Cubs Holiday Classic also starts Thursday at University. Dutchtown, McKinley and Madison Prep are in the field.