The Undefeated
Now there are three undefeated teams left in the Baton Rouge area. Catholic (8-0) and Zachary (8-0) of Class 5A, along with Class 2A Episcopal (7-0) are the last teams with perfect records. The trio has outscored opponents by a 983-362 margin through Week 8.
Rivals and more
West Feliciana head coach Hudson Fuller faces his alma mater when the Saints hosts top-ranked University High in District 7-3A. Central coach Sid Edwards matches wits with his former player and assistant coaches when the Wildcats host No. 2 Zachary and its coach David Brewerton.
DSHS seeks parish sweep
If Denham Springs beats Walker Friday night, the Yellow Jackets will sweep their two Livingston Parish rivals, the Wildcats and Live Oak, for the first time since 2014. If Walker wins, the Wildcats will complete the sweep for the second time in three years.
About averages
Based on current season statistics, Liberty’s junior running back Kaleb Jackson has 1,167 rushing yards and is averaging 16.0 yards per carry. The area’s top passer, Scotlandville junior C’Zavian Teasett has 1,980 yards and has an average of 15 yards per completion.