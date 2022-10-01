Football
Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Zachary (4-5A) at Woodlawn (4-5A)
Denham Springs (5-5A) at Live Oak (5-5A)
Walker (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
West Feliciana (6-4A) vs. St. Michael (6-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep (6-3A) at Port Allen (6-3A)
Tylertown, Ms., at University (6-3A)
Episcopal (6-2A) vs. Capitol (6-2A) at Memorial Stadium
St. John (8-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Catholic (4-5A) vs. Liberty (4-5A) at Olympia Stadium
Scotlandville (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)
East Ascension (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
Broadmoor (6-4A) at Belaire (6-4A)
McKinley (6-4A) at Istrouma (6-4A)
Plaquemine (6-4A) at Brusly (6-4A)
Berwick (8-3A) at Donaldsonville (8-3A)
M.L. King Charter (10-2A) at Tara (6-4A)
Lutcher (7-4A) at South Terrebonne (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)
Glen Oaks (6-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at Memorial Stadium
Pine (7-3A) at Albany (7-3A)
Jewel Sumner (7-3A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)
Berwick (8-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (8-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
St. James (8-3A) at Lake Charles College Prep (8-3A)
East Feliciana (6-2A) at Baker (6-2A)
Northeast (6-2A) at Dunham (6-2A)
Northlake Christian (7-2A) at Springfield (7-2A)
Catholic-PC (6-1A) at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (6-1A)
Lafayette Renaissance (8-2A) at East Iberville (8-1A)
Ascension Christian (8-1A) at White Castle (8-1A)
Central Private (9-1A) vs. Southern Lab (9-1A) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
Thrive Academy (9-1A) at Kentwood (9-1A)
Volleyball
Monday
Geo Next at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.
Broadmoor at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Mentorship at Central Private, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
St. John at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Tara at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Livonia at University, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Walker, 6 p.m.
Capitol at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Baker at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
Belaire at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Central Private at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.
Family Christian at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.
Southern Lab at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Capitol, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
University at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Riverside Academy at White Castle, 6 p.m.
Rosenwald Collegiate at Geo Next, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
McKinley at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Dunham at Belaire, 6 p.m.
Livonia at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Central, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Tara at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at University, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Walker, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Houma Christian at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Abramson at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Broadmoor at Belaire, 5 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Zachary at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Riverside Academy at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Baker, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Central, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at False River Academy, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Family Christian at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Friday
St. Michael at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.