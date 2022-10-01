BR.nolacarverdutch.100122 199.jpg

Dutchtown Kaden Mackey (5) sprints down the sideline for good yardage in the first half of Dutchtown’s game vs Carver Friday in Dutchtown.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Football

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Zachary (4-5A) at Woodlawn (4-5A)

Denham Springs (5-5A) at Live Oak (5-5A)

Walker (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

West Feliciana (6-4A) vs. St. Michael (6-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep (6-3A) at Port Allen (6-3A)

Tylertown, Ms., at University (6-3A)

Episcopal (6-2A) vs. Capitol (6-2A) at Memorial Stadium

St. John (8-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (8-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Catholic (4-5A) vs. Liberty (4-5A) at Olympia Stadium

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)

East Ascension (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

Broadmoor (6-4A) at Belaire (6-4A)

McKinley (6-4A) at Istrouma (6-4A)

Plaquemine (6-4A) at Brusly (6-4A)

Berwick (8-3A) at Donaldsonville (8-3A)

M.L. King Charter (10-2A) at Tara (6-4A)

Lutcher (7-4A) at South Terrebonne (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

Collegiate Baton Rouge (6-3A) at Parkview Baptist (6-3A)

Glen Oaks (6-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (6-3A) at Memorial Stadium

Pine (7-3A) at Albany (7-3A)

Jewel Sumner (7-3A) at Slaughter Community Charter (9-1A)

Berwick (8-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (8-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

St. James (8-3A) at Lake Charles College Prep (8-3A)

East Feliciana (6-2A) at Baker (6-2A)

Northeast (6-2A) at Dunham (6-2A)

Northlake Christian (7-2A) at Springfield (7-2A)

Catholic-PC (6-1A) at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (6-1A)

Lafayette Renaissance (8-2A) at East Iberville (8-1A)

Ascension Christian (8-1A) at White Castle (8-1A)

Central Private (9-1A) vs. Southern Lab (9-1A) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

Thrive Academy (9-1A) at Kentwood (9-1A)

Volleyball

Monday

Geo Next at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.

Broadmoor at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Mentorship at Central Private, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

St. John at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Tara at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Livonia at University, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Walker, 6 p.m.

Capitol at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Baker at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Belaire at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Central Private at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.

Family Christian at Louisiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.

Southern Lab at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Capitol, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

University at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Riverside Academy at White Castle, 6 p.m.

Rosenwald Collegiate at Geo Next, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

McKinley at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Dunham at Belaire, 6 p.m.

Livonia at Brusly, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Central, 6 p.m.

Glen Oaks at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Tara at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at University, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Walker, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Abramson at Thrive Academy, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Broadmoor at Belaire, 5 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Zachary at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Riverside Academy at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Baker, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Capitol, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Central, 6 p.m.

Slaughter Community Charter at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Family Christian at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Friday

St. Michael at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

View comments