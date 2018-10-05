Maybe because it was the District 6-4A opener. Maybe it was the return of quarterback Colton Jumonville. Maybe it was the pink uniforms.
Whatever it was, Parkview Baptist snapped its unusual five-game losing streak with a 36-27 victory against Lutcher on Friday at Parkview.
The Eagles (1-5, 1-0) jumped out to a 23-0 lead and held off the pass-happy Bulldogs behind the running of Jumonville, who was playing for the first time since a preseason injury. The 220-pound Jumonville rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown, while executing the grinding Parkview option offense that piled up 254 yards rushing. Five different Eagles scored touchdowns.
The Parkview defense also came up with four turnovers, including an interception by Kyle Washington with 27 seconds left to seal the victory. The Eagles played the game in two-tone pink jerseys with pink wristbands and ankle tape to honor breast cancer awareness month.
Lutcher (3-3, 0-1) fought back to make a game of it behind the passing of Kolby Bourgeois and the running of Rondell Mealey. Bourgeois completed 14 of 24 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Mealey rushed for 88 yards on 10 carries, including scoring runs of 21 and 18 yards.
The game was delayed in the fourth quarter when Kobi Miller was taken off the field on a stretcher with an apparent neck injury. Parkview coach Jay Mayet said Miller was moving and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Parkview started the scoring with a defensive touchdown on the game’s fifth snap. Bourgeois tried to throw a quick screen to Jacoby Williams but Darrel Cyprian stepped in front of it for the interception and returned the ball 26 yards for a score.
Disaster struck Lutcher again on the ensuing kickoff when a pooch kick dropped in and Parkview’s Clayton Kimball recovered at the Lutcher 20. After reaching the Lutcher 8, Jumonville carried three consecutive times, getting the touchdown on a fourth-and-1 sneak. The Eagles executed the swinging gate to get two-point conversions after the first two scores, DeSantos Rollins plowing over after taking a lateral and a 16-0 lead.
Parkview turned a fumble by Jacoby Williams after a 16-yard catch into another scoring drive to make it 23-0 with 11:48 left in the second quarter. The Eagles marched 72 yards in 13 plays, capped by Connor Reid’s 1-yard scoring run.
Lutcher finally steadied itself with a 72-yard drive of its own. Bourgeois, who rushed for 58 yards mostly on scrambles, went 22 yards to get the drive moving and capped it with a 15-yard scoring pass to Cameron Amato.
A 37-yard Bourgeois-to-Amato pass set up Mealy’s 21-yard scoring run to make it 23-14. Parkview answered with another score before halftime, an 81-yard drive sparked by Jumonville’s 39-yard run. Terry Tolliver scored on a 13-yard run with a pitchout.
Lutcher made it a one-score game again when Bourgeois found Adrian Butler wide open down the middle for a 53-yard TD pass to make it 29-21. The Bulldogs forced a punt and had a chance to tie the game when Mealey got the offense out of a deep hole with a 33-yard run to midfield. But three plays later, Bourgeois tried to get rid of the ball while in the grasp of a defender and threw it right to Christian Reier for an interception.
Parkview needed only six plays to cover 40 yards with Dustin Phillippe scoring from 6 yards out to make it 36-21 with 6:33 left. Lutcher answered on Mealey’s 18-yard run, but Bourgoeis threw incomplete on the two-point conversion attempt.