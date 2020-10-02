BRUSLY — It may have officially been Week 1 of the prep football season, but the Brusly defense appeared to be in midseason form during Brusly’s 35-10 win over St. Michael at Panther Stadium.
St. Michael got on the board first with a field goal in the second quarter. Brusly responded with 35 unanswered points to break the game open and cruise to the second straight win over the Warriors following last year’s 16-6 victory at St. Michael.
How it was won
With ball in their own territory with a 3-0 advantage, St. Michael fumbled the ball and Brusly’s Blake Dibenedetto recovered on the St. Michael 20-yard line. It didn’t take long for Brusly to cash in on the mistake.
A few plays later, Brusly quarterback Sammy Daquano scored on a 2-yard run to put Brusly on the board, which opened the floodgates for the 35-point onslaught. The Panther defense forced two turnovers and blocked a punt. Brusly turned all the Warrior mistakes into touchdowns.
Player of the game
Sammy Daquano, Brusly: Brusly’s junior quarterback started out slow in his first quarter after replacing three-year starter Nick Penell. He got over the jitters quickly to help lead his team with several explosive plays. Just before halftime, Daquano linked up with sophomore receiver Randall Matthews for a 55-yard touchdown that put Brusly ahead 21-3 heading into halftime.
Daquano scored on a 4-yard run early in the third quarter before connecting with Cody Loupe for a 10-yard score with less than six minutes left in the third quarter. He finished the game completing 6-of-10 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
He rushed nine times for 47 yards and two more scores.
They said it
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler: "It’s different. It’s a different feel in the stadium. It’s something I think fans, players, coaches, we all have to get used to it. Not that different is always bad but that’s the way it is. We’re happy to be playing. When it’s said and done, you’re focused on the game and don’t hear so much of what’s going on. For 25% capacity, I thought we had a great crowd."
Brusly quarterback Sammy Daquano: "It was nerve wracking. You could tell from watching. I was nervous, but then I settled in. I knew what I had to do. Coaches talked to us in practice. I knew the game plan and we just executed it. It felt good."
St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez: "What we saw is that we need a lot of work. Hats off to Brusly, they beat us where it counted, the offensive and defensive line. They controlled the line of scrimmage from the second quarter on and we couldn’t get anything going. We’ve got to dress that up."
Notable
- Despite the win, Brusly committed 12 penalties, totaling 115 yards. Ryder Rabalais led Brusly in rushing with 96 yards.
- This is the first season since 1966 Brusly will not face parish rival Port Allen.
- St. Michael attempted three passes the entire game and did not have any completions.