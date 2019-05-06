Todd Landry believes his life turned out the way it was supposed to. The 47-year-old has devoted much of his adult life to two things he loves — baseball and Ascension Catholic.
There are coaches who probably would not mind walking in Landry’s shoes these days. The defending Division IV champion Bulldogs (28-6), seeded No. 2, meet third-seeded Opelousas Catholic in a semifinal that helps open the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball tournament at 11 a.m. Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Walking in Landry’s shoes hasn’t always been easy. He has vivid memories of being a top player at ACHS, a college standout at Arizona and a professional player. Landry was a first baseman, who made it to AAA with the New Orleans Zephyrs.
“I love that dude. Todd played for me at Ascension Catholic and in American Legion,” West Monroe coach Wade Simoneaux said. “He pitched and played first base. He is still one of my all-time favorite players. He was the MVP of that Legion tournament we went to in Binghamton, N.Y. more than once.”
Just as vivid for Landry is another memory — that of an explosion at a chemical plant where he was working. After suffering serious injuries, it took Landry years of rehab to learn how to walk, write his name and do many basic tasks.
“I spent six years in the minors. I got to AA pretty fast and bounced from AA to AAA a few times,” Landry said. “But with a child on the way, I knew it was time to move on. Then four months later — July 10, 1999 — I was in the explosion that burned 86 percent of my body. They had me in a medically-induced coma for a long time. I was in the hospital for 58 days and rehab for years.”
Landry remembers the explosion, but little else for an extended time afterward. At the time, he was 27. Landry said he responded to the tasks of physical and occupational therapy like an athlete. The mental aspect was tougher. Landry found ways to respond to challenges provided by doctors and therapists.
“That day changed my life forever. I had one doctor sit on the bed and tell me that there would be plenty of people, including lawyers, who would want to do things for me,” Landry recalled. “He told me I was a young man and needed to do things for myself. I needed to figure out what I wanted to do next.”
Baseball had always been Landry’s passion. Four years later, baseball became a volunteer vocation that has allowed him to coach all three of his sons at his alma mater, which is located a mile from his Donaldsonville home. Landry’s oldest, TJ, now attends LSU. Andrew is a senior starter for the Bulldogs and Joel, a sophomore, is a reserve.
“I knew the LHSAA had started allowing nonfaculty assistant coaches, so I talked to Gene Harrell, who was the principal at Ascension Catholic at the time,” Landry said. “I was an assistant to Marshall Crooks for a couple of years. When Marshall left, the rule had changed and nonfaculty coaches were allowed to be head coaches in certain sports and baseball was one of them. I think that was 14 years ago.
“This is a blessing. If I worked at a plant or held some other job I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this, including coach my sons. There are times when coaching is not easy, but I wouldn’t trade it.”
The injuries suffered 20 years ago still have consequences. The burns destroyed most of Landry’s sweet glands, which prohibits him from outdoor activities during Louisiana’s sweltering summers. He walks three to four miles a day during all but the summer months. He also loves to hunt and fish when cooler weather allows.
As the temperatures rise, so have the stakes in the baseball playoffs. Landry is in his element.
“I love baseball,” Landry said. “The chance to coach these kids in another state tournament is special.”