A critical in-game adjustment turned the fortunes of a playoff-caliber game for the Madison Prep Chargers on Tuesday night at home.
After struggling against the Port Allen offense in the opening quarter, coach Jeff Jones opted to switch to a matchup zone in the second quarter that swung the momentum of the game and propelled the Chargers to a 63-56 victory over the No. 1 team in Class 2A.
Madison Prep (22-6) outscored Port Allen 18-5 in the pivotal second quarter. Percy Daniels led MPA with 15 points. Elijah Tate added 14 points.
“In that second quarter we went to kind of a matchup zone,” Jones said. “Coach (Derrick) Jones has done a hell of a job since he’s come back to Port Allen. He’s really brought the program back to respectability. We couldn’t keep them in front of us.
“It was 15-14 at the end of the first quarter. We went to that zone and we outscored them 18-5 and that was kind of the difference. Going to the zone and kind of slowing them down a little bit.”
The Chargers opened the second quarter on a 16-1 run that put them ahead 30-16 late in the first half. Tawasky Johnson made a layup with 2:45 left in the third cut the MPA lead to nine.
Madison Prep extended the lead to double digits and Port Allen (24-6) didn’t get within single digits again until Collin Holloway’s 3-pointer brought the score to 58-49 with 50.8 seconds left.
Holloway led Port Allen with 13 points, followed by Johnson’s 11 points.
“The zone threw us off,” said Port Allen coach Derrick Jones. “We didn’t move the ball like we normally move it. We became too passive against the zone. To their credit, they’re a championship level program, something we’re trying to build. They did an unbelievable job of defending.
“They did a great job of maintaining their poise and playing to their strengths. They did what they needed to do to win the game.”
The win over Port Allen is Madison Prep’s fourth consecutive victory. The Chargers cruised to the District 7-3A tournament championship with an average margin of victory of 29.3 points. Jeff Jones said he likes where his team is, but there is still more to do.
“We just can’t get comfortable,” he said. “I just want us not to be complacent and comfortable.
“This win was nice, but we have a lot more to do. I’m happy with where we’re playing right now. Our seniors really stepped up for us tonight.”