The Jehovah-Jireh Warriors are reigning back-to-back Division V state champions, but the seeds for the respect that Dirk Ricks’ program has garnered were planted years before the championships.
Jehovah-Jireh is 24-18 entering a rematch to close the regular season against Sophie B. Wright, but the Warriors are eight power points ahead of the second-place team in Division V, which has six fewer losses. The reason? The Warriors seek the toughest competition.
“I think the biggest part of that started about six years ago,” Ricks said. “We were at No. 2 and we won 12 straight games and dropped to No. 5. We never wanted to be in a situation like that again. Our kids enjoy playing those tough games. We believe we can go out every night and compete with anybody.”
The Warriors have competed against one of the best team in the state Scotlandville, along with Madison Prep (twice), Carencro, Dunham and U-High just to name a few.
Even with the gauntlet of a schedule, the Warriors started the season 16-6 before enduring injuries to key players, including Ricks’ son, John-Paul, who leads the team with 24 points per game. Brandon Harton Jr. averages a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
John-Paul missed four games with a concussion and after the hot start, Jehovah-Jireh went through a stretch where the team lost 11 of 14 games.
“We had a couple of injuries at that point,” coach Ricks said. “We schedule like we do mainly to keep our teams focused. We had lost two major starters from last year, and we knew replacing them would be difficult. We replaced them, but the replacements for the replacements weren’t quite ready at first. Now they’ve come along and we’re playing well.”
The Warriors have won six of the past seven games, including four straight victories heading into Friday’s season finale. John Paul Ricks has been on a tear during the hot streak with 29 points against Hamilton Christian on Feb. 14 before scorching Doyle for a career-high 39 the following game.
Jehovah-Jireh is held as one of the premier programs in the state and that is something coach Ricks said was a goal he set about seven years ago.
“It’s something that we talk about a lot,” he said. “We strive to be one of the best teams in the state. I think the best basketball in the state of Louisiana is in Baton Rouge. That is a part of our goals. To be one of the best teams in Baton Rouge and from that, we know we can be one of the best teams in the state.”