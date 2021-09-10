Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein accounted for four first-half touchdowns as the Broncos built a big early lead and cruised to a 41-2 victory over St. Paul’s in a battle of Class 5A schools Friday night at Bronco Stadium.
Holstein connected with Charles Robertson on scoring passes of 82 and 27 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 37 yards to give Zachary a 27-0 lead at halftime. The Broncos defense held St. Paul’s to 9 yards in the first half and 46 yards for the game.
Holstein added a third rushing touchdown on a 4-yard blast up the middle early in the fourth quarter, and Carlton Johnson returned a fumble 11 yards to end the scoring.
Robertson finished with five receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Ben Knobloch rushed for 40 yards to lead St. Paul’s.
How it was won
The Broncos struck quickly with the 82-yard catch by Robertson on their first possession then took advantage of consecutive mishandled punt snaps by St. Paul’s to build a big early lead.
The first miscue gave the Broncos the ball at the St. Paul's 5-yard line. Two plays later, Holstein scored to put the Broncos up 13-0.
On the next St. Paul’s possession, another dropped snap under duress gave the Broncos the ball at the Wolves’ 45. Three straight completions by Holstein — the last to Robertson for 27 yard — got the Broncos into the end zone again and they led 20-0 one minute into the second quarter, putting the visitors in a hole from which they were not able to recover.
Player of the game
Eli Holstein, Zachary quarterback. Holstein completed 14 of 20 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns and added 41 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: “We needed to get off to a fast start tonight. We didn’t need to get in a situation where we were trying to come back against a ball-control attack St. Paul’s is used to playing. I thought our defense played the best game defensively we have played in a long time around here”
St. Paul’s Coach Ken Sears: “A weakness coming into the season was trying to figure out punter and kicker and those errors early on put us in a hole and it snowballed from there. We started to establish the run, but we had some things with penalties and getting behind chains and we can’t play football that way.”
Notable
• Brewerton said before the game that St. Augustine has indicated that they will be ready to host Zachary next Saturday as scheduled in New Orleans.
• Sears confirmed that St. Paul’s will host Catholic-New Iberia as scheduled next Friday in Covington.