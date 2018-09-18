The Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association poll.

Composite rankings

Boys

Rank Team Points

1 Catholic (10) 100

2 St. Paul's 90

3 Brother Martin 78

4 Episcopal 65

5 Jesuit 59

6 Mandeville 46

7 Menard 43

8 Airline 39

9 St. Michael 17

10 Ruston 14

Others receiving votes: Belle Chasse, Parkway, St. Martin's, E.D. White, Teurlings Catholic, Cedar Creek, Erath, St. Thomas More, Holy Cross, Live Oak

Girls

Rank Team Points

1 St. Joseph's (9) 90

2 Menard (1) 89

3 Sacred Heart-NO 77

4 Vandebilt 71

5 St. Michael 58

6 Dominican 52

7 Mandeville 45

8 Episcopal-Acadiana 27

9 Live Oak 18

10 St. Scholastica 10

Others receiving votes: Cedar Creek, University, Fontainebleau, Episcopal, St. Thomas More, Ruston, Mt. Carmel, Parkway, Cabrini

