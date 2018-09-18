The Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association poll.
Composite rankings
Boys
Rank Team Points
1 Catholic (10) 100
2 St. Paul's 90
3 Brother Martin 78
4 Episcopal 65
5 Jesuit 59
6 Mandeville 46
7 Menard 43
8 Airline 39
9 St. Michael 17
10 Ruston 14
Others receiving votes: Belle Chasse, Parkway, St. Martin's, E.D. White, Teurlings Catholic, Cedar Creek, Erath, St. Thomas More, Holy Cross, Live Oak
Girls
Rank Team Points
1 St. Joseph's (9) 90
2 Menard (1) 89
3 Sacred Heart-NO 77
4 Vandebilt 71
5 St. Michael 58
6 Dominican 52
7 Mandeville 45
8 Episcopal-Acadiana 27
9 Live Oak 18
10 St. Scholastica 10
Others receiving votes: Cedar Creek, University, Fontainebleau, Episcopal, St. Thomas More, Ruston, Mt. Carmel, Parkway, Cabrini