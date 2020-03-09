Boys golf
At Webb Park
Par 36
Team scores: 1. St. Amant 177. 2. St. John 217. 3. Baton Rouge High 232
Medalists: 1. Peyton Canter, St. Amant, 39. 2. Gage Landry, St. Amant, 41. 3. Landon Troxclair, Plaquemine, 45. 3. Ben Brignac, St. Amant, 45.
At Copper Mill
Par 36
Team Scores: 1. Dunham 153. 2. University 155
Medalists: 1. Ryan Dupuy, Dunham, 34. 2. Luke Haskew, University, 35. 3 (tie). Gabriel Gallego, Dunham, 38 and 4. Lail Shaw, University, 38
Girls golf
City Park
Par 32
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s 87. 2. St. Michael 94. 3. West Feliciana 95
Medalists: 1. Izzy LoBue, St. John, 39. 2. Michelle Lorio, St. Joseph’s, 43. 3. Ellie Welsh, St. Joseph’s 44
Boys tennis
St. Amant 4, Zachary 1
Singles
Tyler Fletcher, Zachary def. Daniel Compton 6-1, 6-1
Presley Sheets, St. Amant def. Charley White 1-6, 4-6
Doubles
Laney Leon/Garon Hebert, St. Amant def. Garrett Cronin/Nicholas Nalepa 6-3, 3-6, 8-10
Nick Goscha/Connor Kuriger, St. Amant def. Noah Harper/Nate Turner 3-6, 3-6
Ulrich Gaffney/Ethan Miller, St. Amant def. Peyton Mannino/Ethan Broussard 6-4, 2-6, 5-10
Lutcher 4, West Feliciana 1
Singles
M. Patterson, Lutcher def. B. O’Brien, West Feliciana 7-6, 6-2
C. Fox-Smith, West Feliciana def. J. Richardson, Lutcher 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
M. Poche/L. Bourgeois, Lutcher def. A. LeDoux/C. Weller, West Feliciana 6-2, 6-1
T. Jeasonne/N. Dicharry, Lutcher def. G. Rome/B. Ferguson, West Feliciana 7-6, 6-3
E. Roussel/J. O’Bryant, Lutcher def. M. Corlew/J. Barbosa, West Feliciana 0-6, 6-3, 1-0
Denham Springs 3, East Ascension 1
Singles
Noah Alexander, Denham Springs def. Josh Marchand, East Ascension 6-3, 6-4
Gage Smith, Denham Springs def. Nick Tedeton, East Ascension 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Ian Crawford/Justin Browning, Denham Springs def. Connor Braud/Logan Bourgeois, East Ascension 6-3, 6-2
Nathaniel Naquin/Alex Lambert, East Ascension def. Ethan Flake/Brandon Johnson, Denham Springs 5-7, 7-6, 10-6
Dunham 3, Dutchtown 2
Singles
Carson Hillman (DHS) def David Crump (Dunham) 6-4, 6-4
Daniel Petty (Dunham) def Deandre Smith (DHS) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
Oren Gleason/Evan Gleason (Dunham) def Neil Tepper/Jack Bradly (DHS) 6-0, 6-0
Lethan Nguyen/Michael Dudley (Dunham) def Blake Hutchingson/Jacob Luong (DHS) 6-0,6-0
Dutchtown won by forfeit
University 3, Baton Rouge High 1
Singles
Gabriel Young (BRHS) def Andrew Moore (U High) 6-0, 6-0
Zachary Duke (U High) def Stive Joseph (BRHS) 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, (10-6 in 3rd set tiebreaker)
Doubles
Hunter Schwab/Dylan Rousselle (U High) def Reece Pellbat/Eli Davis (BRHS) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2
Charlie Mackey/Nate Kahn (U High) def William Barber/Gavin DeMarche (BRHS) 6-0, 6-0
Girls tennis
Zachary 4, St. Amant 1
Singles
Ava Baudouin, Zachary def. Briana Breaux 6-0, 6-0
Whitney LeBlanc, Zachary def. Caelan Savoy 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Machaela Neal/Emily Strahan, Zachary def. Victoria Beane/Victoria Marchand 5-7, 6-3, 10-8
Lillie Sage/Allie Philips, St. Amant def. Allison Fowler/Elizabeth Norred 2-6, 1-6
Gracleyn Church/Abby Haddox, Zachary def. Riley Lawson/Alaina Lieux 6-0, 6-2
Lutcher 2, West Feliciana 2
Singles
B. Leming, West Felicianaa def. K. Daigle, Lutcher 7-6, 7-6
Doubles
M. Schaub/M. Hymel, Lutcher def. C. Harvey/K. Jones, West Feliciana 7-6, 6-1
B. Lindsey/M. Leak/ West Feliciana def. H. Roussel/S. Louque, Lutcher 6-4, 5-7, 1-0
M. Sopan/H. Cambre, Lutcher def. J. Verdicanno/M. Leak, West Feliciana 6-3, 6-4
Denham Springs 3, East Ascension 1
Singles
Paige Duncan, Denham Springs def. Grace Vicknair, East Ascension 6-0, 6-0
Morgan Carpenter, Denham Springs def. Makenzie Jones, East Ascension 6-3, 7-5
Doubles
Shynell Jacobs/Amaya Buckner, East Ascension def. Ali Ackoury/Tess Miller, Denham Springs 6-1, 7-5
Adrianne Bajon/Emma Simon, Denham Springs def. Tamia Powers/Alice Balkin, East Ascension 6-1, 6-1
University 4, Baton Rouge High 1
Singles
Lindy Hataway, University def. Jhansi Yadlapati, Baton Rouge High 7-5, 6-0, 10-8
Ashley Belcher, Baton Rouge High def. Pereira Victoria, University 6-1, 6-2, 10-5
Doubles
Mary Longmire/Maura Blanchfield, University def. Sneha Atluri/Emma Tsai, Baton Rouge High 6-0, 6-0
Lillian Verma/Mary Beacham, University def. Alexandra Van Camp/Jolie Parola, Baton Rouge High 6-1, 6-0
Macy Bush/Julia Flake, University def. Rachel Liles/Sydney Milligan, Baton Rouge High, 6-1, 6-0
Dunham 3, Dutchtown 2
Singles
Halima Hamdan (DHS) def Andra Negulescu (Dunham) 6-7 (5), 6-2,1-0 (8)
Mallori Sanders (DHS) def Lizzy McFeaters (Dunham) 4-6,6-2,1-0 (5)
Doubles
Ashley McCarthy / Anna Kathryn Slaton (Dunham) def Lindsey Beeman/Alexis Wall (DHS) 6-4,6-2
Ainsley Jarreau/Kallie Lodrigue (Dunham) def Skye Rowe/Kylie Brown (DHS) 6-0,6-2
Hellen Watts/Sara Katherine Breland (Dunham) won by forfeit