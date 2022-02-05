BR.libertyzachary.006.020122

Liberty's Howard Gaskins Jr. brings the ball up court as Zachary's Michael Quiett defends on Monday night at Zachary High.

 Photo by John Oubre

Boys

Varsity game times typically range from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Check with the host school to confirm game times.

Monday

Episcopal at Family Christian

St. John at West Feliciana

Tuesday

Central at Denham Springs

Mentorship Academy at Capitol

Ascension Christian at East Iberville

Live Oak at Scotlandville

Walker at Zachary

Springfield at French Settlement

Port Allen at Madison Prep

St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle

Belaire at Plaquemine

Liberty at Istrouma

Rosenwald Collegiate at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Northeast at West Feliciana

St. John at Ascension Catholic

Opelousas vs. Livonia at STEM Academy

First Baptist Christian at Family Christian

Broadmoor at Tara

Slaughter Community Charter at False River

Cristo Rey at Catholic-PC

Wednesday

West St. John at Ascension Catholic

Northeast at Ascension Christian

Belaire at Southern Lab

Capitol at East Feliciana

Thursday

East Iberville at St. Amant

Kentwood at East Ascension

Doyle at French Settlement

Southern Lab at Central Private

Friday

Denham Springs at Zachary

Patterson at Donaldsonville

E.D. White at Lutcher

White Castle at Ascension Christian

Dutchtown at Woodlawn

Central at Live Oak

Liberty at Plaquemine

Cristo Rey at Broadmoor

St. Helena at Southern Lab

Slaughter Community Charter at Central Private

Belaire at St. Michael

Tara at Istrouma

Rummel at Catholic-PC

Saturday

East Ascension at Zachary

Hamilton Christian vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma

Girls

Varsity game times typically range from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Check with the host school to confirm game times.

Monday

Donaldsonville at Plaquemine

Denham Springs at Central

Convenant Christian at Ascension Catholic

St. Joseph’s Academy at Woodlawn

Dutchtown at Dunham

Tuesday

University at Episcopal

Hahnville at St. Amant

Glen Oaks at Parkview Baptist

Scotlandville at Live Oak

Zachary at Walker

White Castle at Brusly

Istrouma at Liberty

Plaquemine at Belaire

Wednesday

Parkview Baptist at University

St. Scholastica at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Woodlawn at Dunham

East Feliciana at Capitol

Madison Prep at McKinley

Thursday

Brusly at Dutchtown

Baker at Donaldsonville

Live Oak at Central

Capitol at Family Christian

Mentorship Academy at Catholic-PC

Tara at Istrouma

Ascension Catholic at St. Joseph’s Academy

Friday

McKinley at East Ascension

Zachary at Denham Springs

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Capitol

Plaquemine at Liberty

St. Michael at Belaire

Walker at Scotlandville

