Boys
Varsity game times typically range from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Check with the host school to confirm game times.
Monday
Episcopal at Family Christian
St. John at West Feliciana
Tuesday
Central at Denham Springs
Mentorship Academy at Capitol
Ascension Christian at East Iberville
Live Oak at Scotlandville
Walker at Zachary
Springfield at French Settlement
Port Allen at Madison Prep
St. Thomas Aquinas at Doyle
Belaire at Plaquemine
Liberty at Istrouma
Rosenwald Collegiate at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Northeast at West Feliciana
St. John at Ascension Catholic
Opelousas vs. Livonia at STEM Academy
First Baptist Christian at Family Christian
Broadmoor at Tara
Slaughter Community Charter at False River
Cristo Rey at Catholic-PC
Wednesday
West St. John at Ascension Catholic
Northeast at Ascension Christian
Belaire at Southern Lab
Capitol at East Feliciana
Thursday
East Iberville at St. Amant
Kentwood at East Ascension
Doyle at French Settlement
Southern Lab at Central Private
Friday
Denham Springs at Zachary
Patterson at Donaldsonville
E.D. White at Lutcher
White Castle at Ascension Christian
Dutchtown at Woodlawn
Central at Live Oak
Liberty at Plaquemine
Cristo Rey at Broadmoor
St. Helena at Southern Lab
Slaughter Community Charter at Central Private
Belaire at St. Michael
Tara at Istrouma
Rummel at Catholic-PC
Saturday
East Ascension at Zachary
Hamilton Christian vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma
Girls
Varsity game times typically range from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Check with the host school to confirm game times.
Monday
Donaldsonville at Plaquemine
Denham Springs at Central
Convenant Christian at Ascension Catholic
St. Joseph’s Academy at Woodlawn
Dutchtown at Dunham
Tuesday
University at Episcopal
Hahnville at St. Amant
Glen Oaks at Parkview Baptist
Scotlandville at Live Oak
Zachary at Walker
White Castle at Brusly
Istrouma at Liberty
Plaquemine at Belaire
Wednesday
Parkview Baptist at University
St. Scholastica at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Woodlawn at Dunham
East Feliciana at Capitol
Madison Prep at McKinley
Thursday
Brusly at Dutchtown
Baker at Donaldsonville
Live Oak at Central
Capitol at Family Christian
Mentorship Academy at Catholic-PC
Tara at Istrouma
Ascension Catholic at St. Joseph’s Academy
Friday
McKinley at East Ascension
Zachary at Denham Springs
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Capitol
Plaquemine at Liberty
St. Michael at Belaire
Walker at Scotlandville