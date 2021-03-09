1, Best three out of four: Baton Rouge has three teams in the Division II semifinals, including No. 5 St. Michael and top-seeded U-High, who play each other at 5 p.m. Liberty meets defending champion St. Thomas More. The teams play back-to-back games at the Cajundome.
2, Title-game guarantees: With two all-local semifinals set for Wednesday, the BR area is guaranteed two teams in Saturday’s finals at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles — one in the Division II game at 2:30 p.m. and one in the Class 5A contest at 7:30 p.m.
3, Remember when? Zachary last played in an LHSAA tourney in 1966. The Broncos were the 2A runners-up. Also in 1966 — Texas Western upset Kentucky to win the NCAA title and Bill Russell led the Celtics to a 4-3 win over the Lakers in the NBA Finals.