The buzz for Zachary High’s football season started Thursday thanks to a brand new video scoreboard. The 32 by 65-foot digital board took social media by storm, thanks to photos to provided by ZHS football coach\athletic director David Brewerton.
It is believed to be the largest video board located on a Louisiana high school campus. In addition to functioning as a scoreboard, it will also display replays from three camera angles, according to Brewerton.
“We are very excited about it, because it will not only add to the atmosphere at games, it will also get more of our students involved,” Brewerton explained. “Our media arts students will operate the board, which will involve work before, during and after games.
"Because so many colleges now have scoreboards like this, scholarships are available for students who know how to operate them. That would be another opportunity for our students.”
Brewerton said the video scoreboard was funded entirely by private donations by local businesses, with no cost incurred by the taxpayers or the Zachary Community Schools. The video scoreboard is just one of the major improvements for ZHS’ Bronco Stadium. A new two-level pressbox and elevator was also added.
Zachary hosts Parkview Baptist for a preseason scrimmage at 6 p.m. Thursday, providing a public debut of the upgrades. ZHS has won three of the last four LHSAA Class 5A titles, including the last two in a row.