Southern Lab has had a knack recently for producing standout linebackers that go on to earn major college scholarships.
Jabar Triplett might be the next one in the making.
Triplett, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound junior is having a breakout season as a playmaker and leader for the prodigiously talented Kittens, who have a pair of LSU commitments playing on the offense.
Triplett is flying under the recruiting radar for the Class of 2020, but the way he flies around the field may eventually get him into the same class as former Lab linebackers Chris Allen (Alabama) and Damone Clark (LSU).
Last year, he was a spindly 186 pounds but dedicated himself in the offseason and is now indispensable for the 9-1 Kittens, who host Kentwood on Friday to decide the District 6-1A title.
“He had a good year last year, but he still was young and had things to work on,” Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “He didn’t miss a workout in the summer. He doesn’t talk a lot, he just gets it done.”
Triplett is the classic hybrid linebacker-safety who is rugged enough to play inside but fluid enough to guard wide receivers in man-to-man coverage. He leads the Kittens with 71 tackles but has also produced six sacks and three interceptions, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns.
“I wanted to get bigger and help my team out,” Triplett said. “I’m faster and stronger, my coverage got better because I work on cover skills, something I really needed work on. I did ladder drills, cone drills, breaking down into my area drop. We would come to the school and work on our practice field with a group of about five or six teammates. Every day I worked on something.”
Asberry said Triplett benefitted greatly last year from playing next to Clark. He plays on all special teams, contributing a blocked punt to set up the winning touchdown against Ascension Catholic in a 22-19 victory. Against Scotlandville, he instinctively read a swing pass to a back and swooped in for a one-handed interception, which he turned into a TD.
“That was pretty,” Asberry said with a wide smile. “He’s the backbone of the defense. He doesn’t play offense but I am tempted. We’re a little banged up and we don’t want to burn him out.”
Triplett probably wouldn’t have it. He said he’s a defensive player by nature and even with his coverage skills, the closer he plays to the line of scrimmage the better.
“I like linebacker because I come down and hit,” Triplett said. “I like contact. I like pass defense, too, but I always liked that part of the game since I was 7. I always wanted to be a defensive player. I played offense some in little league but I like tackling and hitting people hard.”
Triplett said he’s received letters from numerous schools but no offers yet. That may change as scouts and recruiting gurus come to watch teammates Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis. On Friday, they might see him matched up on another LSU commitment, Kentwood wide receiver Trey Palmer.
“Right now he can play either safety or linebacker,” Asberry said. “Whichever one he plays, you’re getting a good solid football player and a good person.”