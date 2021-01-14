Some things about the 48th annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament remain the same.
The two-tournament that begins at 3 p.m. Friday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales will once again showcase many of the top high school wrestlers in Louisiana.
Even with approximately 400 wrestlers set to compete, plenty of questions remain about the teams, competitors and a wrestling season that continues to be shaped by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Finals are set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No spectators will be allowed Friday. A limited number of spectators will be permitted Saturday.
“I wish I could tell who the favorite is, but to be honest with you, I don’t know,” Catholic High coach Tommy Prochaska said. “Some teams have gotten to wrestle more than others. Some have even traveled around the state or gone out-of-state. But a lot of others have not done that.
“That is part of what made this tournament so hard to seed. Most teams normally wrestle in other tournaments and see a lot of other top competitors by this point in the season. That hasn’t happened. And that is one reason why none of us are sure what to expect.”
The uncertainty and questions about how to evaluate teams/wrestlers so far prompted multiple phone calls to Prochaska, the meet’s director, on Thursday.
A four-hour seeding meeting held Wednesday night yielded seedings some questioned. Prochaska noting that the committee used winning percentage as a key indicator since there were fewer common denominators than normal.
The list if top seeds shows a mix of teams, including St. Paul’s, Teurlings Catholic and Holy Cross with multiple top seeds. The best trivia note — Shreveport area-based North DeSoto got the most competitors seeded, according to Prochaska.
COVID-19 issues and the late finish of the football playoffs also factor into the wrestling picture just over a month away from the LHSAA wrestling tourney that will be held locally at the Raising Cane's River Center.
“This is such an unusual year for,” Prochaska said. “A lot of teams, including mine, won’t have everyone competing.
“Some teams are missing a couple of guys because of COVID contact tracing. I’ve got two football players who are still trying to make their weight. Some teams have guys wrestling at one weight this weekend and by next month they will be in another weight class.”
East Ascension’s Brad Mahoney (40-0) leads the list of area competitors and is looking to advance to a Classic final for the first time while competing at 170 pounds. Other local competitors who claimed top seeds were Shad Shaffie of St. Michael (182), Live Oak Nawab Sigh (195) and Ashton Freeman of Zachary (285) are other local competitors who locked down No. 1 seeds.