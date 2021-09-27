In a volleyball match filled with twists and turns and changing momentum, the final sway between perennial playoff teams Dunham and St. Michael was in doubt until the fourth set.
After the first two sets split, Dunham rallied late to win the third before, surprisingly, cruising in the fourth set as the Tigers took a 3-1 win Monday night at Dunham.
Dunham (14-3) came into the match on a roll after winning all six of its matches last weekend at the Woodlawn tournament. That roll was in doubt at times, but Dunham eventually prevailed by scores of 25-14, 24-26, 27-25 and 25-2.
Rhaia Davey led Dunham with 15 kills, 14 digs and seven aces. The Tigers also got 10 kills and 33 assists from Caylin Pixley and 32 digs from Madison Stephens.
“That’s one of the weirdest high school volleyball matches I’ve ever been a part of,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said after her team sandwiched two dominant sets around a pair that were tightly contested.
St. Michael (7-4) was helped in its second-set win by coach Rob Smith's adjustments. The momentum carried over into the third set, which the Warriors eventually led 23-18. Two kills by Jada Hayes helped Dunham pull to within 23-21, but the Tigers still needed a little help.
They got that help when St. Michael’s Olivia Pinell tried to save a spike by Ava Ricks that was headed out of bounds. Instead of being one point away from winning the set, St. Michael saw Dunham pull closer.
“We got a little lucky on that,” Pixley said. “I think the kid maybe thought there was a touch on the block. It gave us the opening we needed or else we’d still have been fighting in the fifth set.”
After two ties, Dunham appeared to have won the set, 27-25, after St. Michael was unable to get a handle on Ricks’ serve that barely climbed over the net. A replay of the final point ensued after the referees ruled they had stopped the point too soon, but Dunham won anyway after Nandi Huggins kill.
The fourth set was all Dunham. Smith called two timeouts in the early part of the set, but Dunham took a 10-0 lead and was never slowed.
“I don’t know what happened in the fourth set,” Smith said. “To lose 25-2 like that is something I haven’t seen from us before.
“If we had played the whole match the way we did in the first set, I would have said we underperformed, but we came back and played hard.”
Pinell finished with a team-high seven kills and six digs. Also pitching in for St. Michael Nicole Benigno with 20 digs, and Julianna Ghetti with 20 assists and nine digs.