On Tuesday evening at the Burbank Soccer Complex, St. Joseph’s Academy showed why it has been so difficult to score on this season.
The Redstickers possessed the ball for nearly the entirety of their District 3-I game against Baton Rouge High, a 3-0 win that St. Joseph’s dominated.
St. Joseph’s (12-0-3), the top-ranked team in the LHSAA’s unofficial power rankings, played all but a handful of minutes in its scoring third of the field. The Redstickers outshot the Bulldogs 24-2 as they picked up their 14th shutout of the season.
Senior Mary Melancon produced the Redstickers' first goal, a shot from 18 yards out in the 10th minute.
“I had a lot of chances in that same spot and I felt it was coming,” Melancon said. “Paula (Zapata) played me the ball in the middle, and I saw the back post and shot it there.”
St. Joseph’s continued to pepper the Baton Rouge goal, and it paid off again in the 33rd minute. From 17 yards out, freshman Gracie Davis put a left-footed kick inside the right post for a 2-0 lead that St. Joseph’s took into halftime.
The Redstickers generated 17 corner kicks in the game, but none led to a goal until the final one. After a scrum in front of Baton Rouge goal, senior Laurel Viguerie scored in the 77th minute to end any hopes the Bulldogs had.
Baton Rouge got seven saves from keeper Janna McNulty. The Bulldogs also got strong performances out of defenders Ellerie Hanegan, Mackenzie Pinegar, Sela Basso and Sreya Kanakamedala.
“The game plan was to try and frustrate (St. Joseph’s) defensively,” Baton Rouge coach Noah O’Dell said. “We wanted to play counterattacks and create two vs. two matchups. There were more chances in the first half, but we just couldn’t find the right attacking combinations.”
St. Joseph’s began its night with a tribute to its eight seniors, including keeper Riley White. Despite having suffered a season-ending injury, White started the game in goal before being replaced by Greenley Duplantis.
St. Joseph's coach Kyle Carmouche said it was a fitting tribute for his senior class.
“This is probably the best team that we’ve had. It's a special group,” Carmouche said. “It's very deep and it's just a good, good team right now. But they have to do a better job finishing than they did tonight if they want to make a good (playoff) run.”