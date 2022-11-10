It personifies agony and steadfastness. Yet the way Ron Allen begins and ends each day explains who he is and what drives him.
“Every day, I wake up and it is the same nightmare. My son is not here, and he never will be,” Allen said. “But I walk through my house and when I get to his picture, I tell him ‘Good morning.’ Then after I get home I tell him, ‘Good night.’
“People talk about closure ... but I cannot speak to that. I am not sure how you get there.”
A year after his son’s murder, the McKinley High School football coach grieves deeply. A conviction late last month in a West Baton Rouge Parish courtroom did not end the pain.
But it is Allen’s personal conviction and vision that has helped drive the Panthers to heights few expected. McKinley (7-3) is the No. 11 seed on the LHSAA’s Division I select bracket and hosts No. 22 Alexandria Senior High (4-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“McKinley has been in the playoffs multiple times,” principal Greg Thompson said. “To have a seven-win season and a playoff game at home, that is meaningful? You might have to go back to the 1990s to find a year close to this.”
Senior running back Jeremiah Allen speaks to the heart of the matter.
“With everything going on in his life, (Ron Allen) could walk away. Who could blame him?” Jeremiah Allen said. “But he cares about us and is there for us. We want to win for him.”
Another senior, Chauncey Smith, adds, “(Allen) is like a second father. We don’t want to let him down.”
Pain and passion
Allen remembers every detail. He ponders them daily as he makes the 35-minute drive from his Livonia home to McKinley in Old South Baton Rouge.
His 21-year-old son dropped off some clothes to him at McKinley before the Panthers’ 2021 game against Southern Lab. They talked about plans for the day. Allen remembers saying, “See you at home tonight.”
But Trey Allen, a former Livonia High School athlete, a Baton Rouge Community College student and a popular youth baseball coach, never made it. He was shot and killed outside an Erwinville bar trying to defend a friend who was being attacked by a group of men.
“As a father of two myself, I can’t even imagine what he continues to go through,” offensive coordinator Justin Moreau said. “I do think it is natural to latch onto things we love to give us purpose in the most difficult times. To me, that is what Ron does.
“As tough as things are personally, Ron comes and pours himself into these kids every day. No matter how he feels or what is going on, he gives them everything he has. They see that and respond to it. When he speaks, they listen.”
An unexpected path
Other assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Kevin Grisbey and Mike Todd, were in the same boat with Allen after the 2021 season.
Even though the Panthers were 1-8 in their final Class 5A season, coach Malcolm Reed, a McKinley alumnus, had found a spark to ignite. They were seeing changes.
When Reed was relieved of his coaching duties, the assistants wondered what would happen. They hoped the next coach would be willing to build, instead of starting over.
Eventually, Esrom Pitre, the McKinley principal at the time, and Thompson, talked to Allen and Kevin Grisbey, whose résumé includes college experience, about taking over.
Allen recalls the two of them saying, “You take it … no, you take it.”
The 59-year-old Allen came to McKinley to be a coordinator for Richard Oliver more than four years ago. He is a journeyman with two stints at Livonia, stints at East Iberville and Plaquemine along with head coaching experience at North Iberville more than a decade ago.
Allen is the first White football head coach in the history of the historically black McKinley. Grisbey, who is Black, disagreed with Allen’s rationale for initially shying away from the job.
“Ron told me he didn’t think the kids would listen to him because of the color barrier,” Grisbey said “I told him he was wrong and that they would listen because they see him for who he is.
“Here's the thing — they have watched Ron go through (two courtroom) trials and everything else. They figure if he can do all that, the least they can do is come to practice and work.”
Exceeding norms, expectations
The move down to the LHSAA’s traditional Class 4A was expected to be a godsend for the Panthers, who do not have the numbers, facilities nor experience to compete with Baton Rouge’s Class 5A programs.
There was an early fork in the road. A fight broke out in the second quarter of a nondistrict game against Northside of Lafayette. The game was ruled a double forfeit and the Panthers played and won the next week with around 15 players serving one-game suspensions.
McKinley beat Tara that week and then topped Istrouma, a win that proved the Panthers were trending up.
A Week 7 game against St. Michael offered a special challenge. Allen missed the game because of his daughter’s out-of-state wedding. The Allens flew into New Orleans at about the time the game ended.
When Allen took his phone out of airplane mode, text messages and voice mails popped up instantly. The Panthers won 40-15. McKinley then closed out the year with three shutout wins.
“I don’t think I have ever been more proud of a team than I was that night,” Allen said of the win over St. Michael. “The texts and calls just keep coming. It was amazing.”
Pushing forward
It’s Tuesday, three days before the Panthers play Alexandria and Allen’s mind is racing. How do you prepare a team with no recent playoff success to be the hunted, i.e., a higher seed? And for the school's first home playoff game since 1994.
Alexandria is a traditional 5A school two years removed from a 5A runner-up finish.
“They don’t have a clue what it means to be a No. 11 seed on a Division I bracket,” Allen said. “The immediate reaction would be to tear into their butts.
"That is not the right thing to do. What these kids have done already is amazing. This is an important step. We can’t be satisfied.”
Though the season is not over, Allen and Thompson have talked about the next steps for the program.
“The first time we met, Ron told me, ‘Doc, this isn’t about me. All I want to do is be there for these kids and give them what they need and deserve,’ ” Thompson said. “He is doing that.”