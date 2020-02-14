PORT ALLEN — Episcopal's seniors celebrated a win over Dunham for the first time in their high school careers.
The Knights (22-6) held on for a 51-47 win over the Tigers to advance to the District 8-2A championship game Saturday against Port Allen.
The win marked Episcopal’s first victory over Dunham since January 2016.
“I thought we showed a lot of patience,” said Episcopal coach Chris Beckman. “Even when we got down like 10 points, we still were able to be poised and have long offensive possessions. I think that wore them down, making them have to guard and I think that helped us guard them. We were able to get quality shots inside with DJ Morgan and Thomas Besselman. Both did a tremendous job using their size as an advantage.”
Dunham (18-10) jumped out to a 22-10 lead before the Knights closed the first half on a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 24-19 at halftime.
Besselman’s bucket with 6:07 left in the third tied the game at 24 and Morgan’s bucket gave the Knights the lead a minute later.
The Knights led by three heading into the fourth and Morgan’s 3-pointer with 5:35 left extended the Episcopal lead to 35-27.
Carlos Stewart spearheaded a 9-0 Dunham run capped by his layup that trimmed the Knights lead to 37-36.
Stewart drained three free throws that tied the game at 41 with 2:10 left.
From that point, Episcopal hit free throws and got defensive stops to seal the win.
“Having five seniors that have never beaten Dunham was big,” Beckman said. “We had an opportunity tonight to play for a district championship tomorrow, and I think we just seized the moment. We finally realized that we can beat them. They’ve been beating us in close games most of the time. We finally felt like we had an opportunity, and we didn’t want to let it go.”
Morgan and Ricky Volland had 12 points apiece to lead the Knights. All 12 of Morgan’s points came in the second half.
Stewart had a game-high 21 points, followed by Salle Wilson’s 11 points for Dunham.
“We couldn’t get into a rhythm,” said Dunham coach Chad Myers who filled in for coach Jonathan Pixley who missed the game with an illness. “We got into foul trouble. We were up 22-10 but we had two of our starters in foul trouble. They controlled the pace the whole time, and we were settling for jump shots instead of trying to get to rim. We had no rhythm at all.”
Myers said some good can come from Friday’s loss.
“It’s a wakeup call for our guys, which is good,” he said. “The good thing is this reminded us of last year’s championship game against Country Day. We had beaten them by 20 earlier in the year. Our guys didn’t think that they could beat us, and this game was very similar to the championship game. I’m not saying we overlooked them, but I don’t how ready we were to play tonight. The good thing is, this isn’t the end of the season. We have to learn from this real fast.”
Port Allen 70, East Feliciana 33
A 14-0 spurt in the third quarter broke the game wide open for the Port Allen Pelicans and they didn’t look back in a win over East Feliciana in the opening game of the District 8-2A tournament.
The loss snaps an 11-game winning streak for East Feliciana.
Port Allen (20-5) led by 11 at halftime and thanks to the huge third quarter, the lead ballooned to 25 heading into the fourth.
“It was just energy, effort and unselfish play,” said Port Allen coach Derrick Jones. “The guys picked up the defensive effort. We forced more turnovers. We got more deflections, and we just turned our defense into offense.”
Jalen Knox started the 14-0 run with a layup, and Collin Holloway end the spurt with a 3-pointer that put the score at 41-17 in the Pelicans' favor.
East Feliciana (16-11) scored 20 points in the second half, 10 in each quarter.
Jy’Ron Allen paced Port Allen with 17 points. Holloway was also in double figures with 11. Rodney White led East Feliciana with nine points.
Port Allen will square off with Episcopal in the tournament championship at 5 p.m. Saturday at Port Allen High.