There were no pre-conceived notions or expectations when Preston West joined the Dutchtown High bowling team as a freshman last year.
“I did not know what to expect,” West said. “I liked bowling. After the first match … I guess that is when I realized could be good at it.”
Things have changed quickly for West, who set one state record last week to open the LHSAA playoffs and enters Friday’s singles competition at the Ochsner/LHSAA Bowling Championships at All Star Lanes as the favorite.
West’s regular-season per-game average of 238.38 is a state record, according to the U.S. High School Bowling Foundation. He rolled his first sanctioned 300 game last October and since January has had four series of 800 or better.
Then there was last week. The Griffins had the misfortune of being on the same side of the bracket as defending champion Brother Martin and Jesuit and did not advance to the LHSAA’s team competition set for Thursday.
Still, West and the Griffins did not go unnoticed. Dutchtown’s Ryan Beam opened the first game with a spare and went on to throw 23 strikes while posting a 778 series in a first-round win over Teurlings Catholic.
As good as Beam’s series was, West had the high series with a 784 that included a 278 game. The Griffins’ six-player scratch total in the first- round win also established a state record.
“I am disappointed we did not make it to the (LHSAA) team competition,” West said. “But my teammates and I get another shot at it next year.”
West’s meteoric rise through the bowling ranks is notable for a couple of reasons. He started bowling less than four years ago. After the 2021 high school season, West started bowling in two weekend leagues in order to sharpen his skills.
“It started out as a family thing,” West explained. “We all went to the bowling alley together and bought bowling balls to get started.”
West got his first taste of junior bowling on a regional level at a qualifying tournament in Dallas where he just missed the 30-player cutoff. From there, things have only gotten better. So much so, that West sees professional bowling as a future goal.
“When I saw him bowl the first time I knew we had something special,” Dutchtown coach Corey Ledet said. “He bowls with so much confidence and he brings everyone around him up too.
“Preston usually lets his bowling do the talking. But he has embraced the team aspect even more this year and carries these guys with him. I think he thrives on having that role.”
Ledet also sees West’s technical progression as a bowler. In addition to refining a consistent motion, Ledet said West has learned to adapt to lane conditions and any other issues that come up quickly. ”
West enters Friday’s boys singles competition with expectations of his own.
“I take nothing for granted,” West said. “My goal is to win.”